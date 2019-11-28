Trying their best not to get left behind in the madness of Black Friday and the frenzy of CyberMonday, small businesses again want everyone to know they have their own special day on Saturday.
The 10th Annual Small Business Saturday offers special events and sales on many main streets to boost hometown business in the holiday shopping season.
It is also viewed as a way to promote downtowns.
“When consumers shop locally, their hard-earned money serves as an investment in their own communities,” said Christopher Carlozzi, the state director of the National Federation of Independent Business. “Every dollar spent at local businesses is one more dollar towards that first job for a neighborhood teenager, a part-time job for a mom while her kids are in school, or one for a senior citizen looking to make extra money during the holidays.”
The Small Business Administration, a co-sponsor of Saturday’s event, says for every dollar spent at a small business in the U.S., roughly 67 cents stays in the local community.
“When you shop small on Small Business Saturday — and throughout the year — it can have a big economic impact on where you shop and live,” said Robert H. Nelson, district director of the SBA’s Massachusetts office. “Supporting our small businesses on Small Business Saturday and throughout the year ensures their success, which will help grow and sustain vibrant and thriving downtowns across Massachusetts.”
The #ShopSmall movement was created amid a recession to help small businesses capture a larger piece of the critical holiday season spending.
In 2018, an estimated 104 million U.S. consumers reported shopping or dining at local, independently-owned businesses on Small Business Saturday, spending a record high of $17.8 billion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.