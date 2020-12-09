ATTLEBORO -- A small fire in a medical office Wednesday afternoon was safely extinguished by staff working in the building.
Deputy Fire Chief Dennis Perkins said a small equipment fire at the office of doctors Peter and Thomas Fay at 174 Pleasant St. resulted in very minor damage.
Perkins said a small microwave appears to have caught fire and that there might have been very minor extension to a cabinet.
He said employees of the doctors' office were able to extinguish most of the fire, and firefighters were able to finish the job and then vent smoke out of the building.
The fire was reported around 1:15 p.m. and traffic on Pleasant Street in front of the office was stopped due to the fire apparatus, and police directed traffic around the scene.
Pleasant Street was fully reopened about 30 minutes later.
Perkins said the exact cause of the fire is under investigation.
