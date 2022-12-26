County Square Pharmacy
Buy Now

Abram Agayby owns County Square Pharmacy in Attleboro.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

A severe national shortage of some children’s medicines that has frustrated area parents doesn’t show signs of letting up anytime soon.

Pharmacies and some larger stores such as Target and Walmart have been running out of the medicines, including Children’s Tylenol and Motrin, prompting parents and guardians to go from store to store.