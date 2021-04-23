WRENTHAM — Police are investigating a “smash-and-grab” break-in at the Gucci clothing store at Wrentham Village Premium Outlets, the second in three months.
Police Chief Bill McGrath said Friday there were no immediate suspects in the case but it is believed to be the work of organized retail thieves.
“We don’t believe it’s a local random act,” McGrath said. “We think it’s related to other thefts at other Gucci stores. We’re working with other law enforcement agencies.”
The break-in occurred about 5:15 a.m. Thursday before the Route 1A mall, located near Interstate 495, opened for business.
Thieves smashed through the door at the store, quickly grabbed what they could and then fled as alarms sounded, according to McGrath.
Police and security officials are reviewing video surveillance footage as part of the ongoing investigation.
The incident is similar to a “smash-and-grab” that occurred about 5:30 a.m. Feb. 15 at the Burberry store, in which thousands of dollars in clothing was stolen.
In that incident, three suspects smashed through the store’s front door and fled in what was described as an SUV crossover-style vehicle with New York license plates.
Police and retail experts say organized retail thieves can steal thousands of dollars worth of clothing and other high-end items in a matter of minutes.
According to the the New England Organized Retail Crime Alliance, which works with law enforcement, organized retail criminals are responsible for an estimated $35 billion in thefts in the United States.
