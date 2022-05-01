It was a brisk day and the sun was shining Saturday as people gathered in a long line in front of the Masonic Lodge on North Attleboro’s Washington Street.
Chloe, 6, was there with her grandmother, Deborah Dalton. “That took like 24 hours,” she said when the doors to the lodge finally opened.
Dalton and Chloe were just two people in a large crowd waiting to purchase tickets for the Downtown Associates of North Attleboro’s 25th annual Chocolate Stroll, an event where local businesses hand out free chocolates to passersby.
Previous chocolate strolls had been so successful that DANA was only selling 200 tickets for the event to avoid running out of chocolate, so a number of people showed up early to ensure that they got tickets.
The high turnout was typical of previous chocolate strolls, but the warmer weather was not. In previous years, the event had always been held in February to celebrate Valentine’s Day.
But last year DANA was unable to hold the event as a result of the pandemic. And this year, due to continued concerns over the pandemic, as well as the weather, they decided to reschedule, event organizers said.
Now, on this last day of April, a number of people had turned out for this year’s newly renamed “Spring Fling” — just as they had for the chocolate lovers’ stroll in pre-pandemic years. Attendees were excited about the event for a number of reasons.
Dalton, who had brought her daughter to past chocolate strolls before she started bringing her granddaughter, was looking forward to seeing the vendors. The effect of pandemic and related lockdowns also factored into the excitement.
State Rep. Adam Scanlan, D-North Attleboro, was there Saturday, handing out chocolate on behalf of the North Attleboro Police Department.
“After two years of COVID, it’s nice to see all these smiling faces,” Scanlon said.
But the main draw of the event was the chocolate.
At each booth, placed along a route that wound through downtown, representatives from area businesses handed out sweets, chocolates, and even brownies.
Many of the chocolates were made by one woman, Shirley Nolin, who used to own a chocolate shop downtown.
For this year’s chocolate stroll, Nolin made about 1,800 pieces of chocolate, using molds to create shapes such as a tooth, a cross, and a police badge for various participating businesses and organizations.
A total of 36 groups were involved in this year’s chocolate stroll, including stores, restaurants, and public service institutions such as the library and fire department.
“It’s wonderful. People enjoy it,” said Frank Ward, director of the Richards Memorial Library. The library has been participating in the chocolate stroll since 2001, when Ward became director. He said it was always one of their best attended events. “It’s always good to get people coming in,” he said.
Stephano Tannous, manager of Habibi’s restaurant, said the stroll was good for his business because it allowed him to communicate with customers. He said it was especially beneficial now that the pandemic has made many potential customers reluctant to dine-in. When people can come into the restaurant and see others dining in, it motivates them to come eat at Habibi’s themselves, he said.
“It’s good seeing the kids,” he added.
In fact, many of the participants in the chocolate stroll were families with young children.
“It’s a family, community event,” said Maureen Merigold, DANA president, adding that after a long winter where people were stuck inside, “it’s good to get people out again.”
And after all, she said, “Who doesn’t like chocolate?”