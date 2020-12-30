NORTH ATTLEBORO — Smoke detectors are being credited with preventing a fire from spreading and possibly causing injuries at a multi-family home Tuesday night.
Chief Chris Coleman said firefighters responded to 63 Eddy St., an older 2 1/2-story home converted into condominiums, about 10:15 p.m. and forced their way into a locked unit where the fire started.
A woman who rents the unit was not home at the time. Firefighters found the condo partially filled with smoke and a small fire in the bathroom, Coleman said.
The fire occurred when a plastic bag filled with wood-chip kitty litter that was against an electric baseboard heater ignited, according to the chief.
Firefighters were able to douse the flames with an extinguisher and opened up the bathroom wall to make sure they did not spread to it.
“Another 10 or 15 minutes, we probably would have had a different story,” Coleman said.
The chief said the dwelling is an older home with “balloon” frame construction, which allows a fire to spread quickly through the walls.
Other residents of the home heard the smoke detectors and immediately called 911. They were outside the house when firefighters arrived moments later.
The combination of the immediate 911 call and a quick response from firefighters prevented a larger fire and more extensive damage to the dwelling, Coleman said.
“Last night’s fire could have been much worse if it wasn’t for the working smoke detectors,” said Coleman, who urged the public to make sure theirs are installed and in working condition.
Plainville firefighters assisted at the scene and off-duty firefighters covered the fire station.
