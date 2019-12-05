ATTLEBORO — A block of busy South Main Street in the city’s downtown was closed for a brief time mid-Thursday afternoon as firefighters investigated smoke in the basement of Morin’s restaurant.
The smoke was apparently caused by an electrical issue and the block and the restaurant were reopened in less than 30 minutes.
Deputy Chief Dennis Perkins said firefighters responded to the scene around 2 p.m. and had to search the upper floors of the building and adjacent building because they have a shared basement space.
The busy lunchtime hours were just winding down at the restaurant when the smoke was noticed.
No problems were found.
Police blocked access to part of South Main Street, from Mill Street to Park Street, to prevent traffic from going by the scene.
