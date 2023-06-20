NORTH ATTLEBOR0 -- A smoker was the likely cause of a fire that ignited in a gazebo Tuesday morning behind a house on Moran Street near Whiting Pond.
The fire at 70 Moran St. was reported about 9:30 a.m. and was put out soon after firefighters doused the 10-foot-by-10-foot wooden structure with water from a hose line, Fire Chief Chris Coleman said.
A propane tank was venting gas but was cooled down by firefighters using the hose line, he said.
The fire was contained to the structure and was not a threat to any homes or structures, which were at least 75 feet away, Coleman said.
The smoker, which was used in the previous 24 hours, was believed to have caused the fire.
No injuries were reported.
The fire was called in by a neighbor. Arriving firefighters reported heavy smoke coming from the gazebo.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.