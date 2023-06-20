north attleboro fire truck

A North Attleboro fire engine. (Staff file photo)

NORTH ATTLEBOR0 -- A smoker was the likely cause of a fire that ignited in a gazebo Tuesday morning behind a house on Moran Street near Whiting Pond.

The fire at 70 Moran St. was reported about 9:30 a.m. and was put out soon after firefighters doused the 10-foot-by-10-foot wooden structure with water from a hose line, Fire Chief Chris Coleman said.

