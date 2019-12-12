ATTLEBORO — Back in 2016 when the landmark Wolfenden smokestack was torn down, historical commission Chairwoman Marian Wrightington said plans were in the works to memorialize it and the industry it represented.
Those plans are coming to fruition.
A replica of the iconic yellow brick smokestack, which was at least 100 feet high, has been built at the south end of Judith H. Robbins Riverfront Park near the intersection of Olive Street and Riverfront Drive.
It’s roughly 15 feet tall and about 4 feet in diameter and sits near the banks of Ten Mile River, just across from where the original once stood to vent smoke from a plant known as Attleborough Dye Works.
That plant is now occupied by the Rust-Oleum Co.
Wrightington said the project is still in process.
A sign will be added at some point that tells the history of the dye works, which was founded by Robert Wolfenden in 1868.
The original stack, just off Robert and Olive streets, was razed in August of 2016 because it was deemed a hazard.
It was a landmark for decades, with “R. WOLFENDEN & SONS” emblazoned on it in large letters.
Industrial smokestacks dominated the skyline in and around downtown Attleboro for decades but are now signs of a bygone era.
Some smokestacks, like the one at Sturdy Memorial Hospital on Park Street, are serving a new purpose as cellphone towers.
Meanwhile, Winn Development, which renovated the 125-year-old Watson, Newell & Co. plant on Mechanic Street into 55-and-older housing, saved and refurbished that company’s smokestack to help pay for the project with historical tax credits.
Others stacks have been demolished, including the Balfour Co. one that once towered above County Street and the Swank Co. stack that once rose high above O’Neil Boulevard.
