Her parents and younger sister were displaced and one of their two pet dogs was missing. It was spooked when an oxygen tank on the deck exploded during the late Thursday afternoon fire.
“I’m pretty numb right now, obviously,” the 34-year Foxboro elementary school teacher said during an interview with The Sun Chronicle outside the house at 12 Treasurer Island Road.
“It’s so sad to see,” said Gundlach, who now lives in Blackstone.
Her mother, Annmarie, dissolved into tears as she said her husband, Gary, had stayed on the property all night and friends had helped look for Zelig, the missing black German shepard, for hours.
Zelig and their other dog, Cisco, a mixed breed, were let out of the house by their neighbor Lee Silver when he went to check to see if anyone was inside, Katie Gundlach said.
The fire was spotted by another neighbor, Scott Powers, who called 911, Katie Gundlach said.
“We’re very appreciative,” she said of her neighbors.
The Red Cross responded to help the family with their immediate needs and her father was dealing with insurance matters. She said the house will have to be torn down.
The 2 ½-story colonial is assessed at $493,000, according to town records.
Fire Chief Ricard Ball said Friday it was likely the fire was caused accidentally by the improper storage of smoking materials.
No one was home at the time of the fire. One firefighter suffered a minor injury but remained on duty and did not have to go to a hospital, Ball said.
The fire was reported about 5 p.m. Thursday and was fueled by three 100-pound propane tanks at the rear of the house before the flames spread inside, Ball said.
The house, according to the chief, was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. Heavy black and white smoke that billowed into the air could be seen for miles.
Ball said firefighters prevented the intense flames from spreading to a neighbor’s house about 20 feet away and to the rest of the neighborhood of about two dozen homes.
“It could have been a lot worse,” Ball said, praising the fire crews.
Treasure Island Road is a narrow dead-end roadway on a spit of land that juts out into the lake.
An oxygen tank that was on the deck exploded but firefighters prevented the 100-pounf propane tanks from doing the same by pouring water on them to keep them cool, according to the chief.
Firefighters also prevented several other 20-pound propane tanks stored nearby from exploding or causing any damage, Ball said.
The house fire was under control in about an hour but the 100-pound propane tanks continued to burn for over six hours, he said.
Firefighters could not shut off the tank valves because they were welded open by the intense heat, according to the fire chief, who added that the tanks were used to heat water for the home.
Local firefighters were at the scene until about midnight.
Attleboro, North Attleboro, Wrentham, Norfolk, Foxboro, Franklin, Cumberland and Bellingham firefighters assisted at the fire.
Walpole covered the fire station. During the time, there were three medical emergencies that were handled by crews from Walpole, Franklin and North Attleboro, Ball said.
