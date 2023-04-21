PLAINVILLE -- A three-alarm house fire Thursday on Treasure Island Road was likely caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials, Fire Chief Richard Ball said Friday.
The 2½-story house at 12 Treasure Island Road on Lake Mirimichi was destroyed in a fire that was fueled by three 100-pound propane tanks on the side of the house, Ball said.
No one was home at the time of the fire and a neighbor saved two pets dogs from inside the house.
The couple who owns the home was being assisted Thursday night by the Red Cross. They have one of their dogs but another ran off, Ball said.
One firefighter suffered a minor injury but did not not have to be taken to a hospital. He remained on duty at the scene, according to the fire chief.
The house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived after receiving the call about 5 p.m. and the heavy black and white smoke that billowed into the air could be seen for miles.
Ball said firefighters prevented the intense flames from spreading to a neighbor’s house that was about 20 feet away and the rest of the tight-knit neighborhood.
“It could have been a lot worse,” Ball said, praising the fire crews.
An oxygen tank that was on the deck exploded but firefighters prevented an explosion of the propane tanks by pouring water on them to keep them cool, according to the fire chief.
Firefighters also prevented several other 20-pound propane tanks stored nearby from exploding or causing any damage, Ball said.
The fire to the house was under control in about an hour but the 100-pound propane tanks continued to burn for over six hours, Ball said.
Firefighters could not shut off the values to the tanks because they were wielded open by the intense heat, according to the fire chief.
Local firefighters were at the scene until about midnight.
Treasure Island Road is a narrow dead-end roadway on a spit of land that juts out into the lake but firefighters had no difficulty gaining access to the fire or any issues with water supple, Ball said.
The main problem facing firefighters was the propane tanks that fueled the blaze, according to the fire chief.
The tanks were used to heat water for the home, Ball said.
The house is assessed at $493,000, according to town records.
Attleboro, North Attleboro, Wrentham, Norfolk, Foxboro, Franklin, Cumberland and Bellingham firefighters assisted at the fire.
Walpole covered the fire station. During the time, there were three medical emergencies that were handled by crews from Walpole, Franklin and North Attleboro, Ball said.
