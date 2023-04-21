PLAINVILLE -- A three-alarm house fire Thursday on Treasure Island Road was likely caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials, Fire Chief Richard Ball said Friday.

The 2½-story house at 12 Treasure Island Road on Lake Mirimichi was destroyed in a fire that was fueled by three 100-pound propane tanks on the side of the house, Ball said.

