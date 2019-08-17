MANSFIELD — Firefighters extinguished a smoky machine fire early Friday morning in a sign company at a warehouse near the Foxboro line.
Firefighters responded to an alarm at DGS Retail at 60 Maple St. about 3:45 a.m. where a fire ignited in an automated machine that drills holes in aluminum and plastic sheets, Deputy Fire Chief James Puleo said.
Firefighters searched through heavy smoke before finding the source of the blaze. Using dry chemical fire extinguishers, crews were able to put it out in about a half hour, according to Puleo.
Investigators believe the fire was caused when aluminum and plastic shavings ignited from the heat of the drill bit, Puleo said.
The machine had been operating for several hours and was timed to stop at 4 a.m.
No one was injured fighting the blaze, he said.
The damage was limited to the machine, the aluminum and plastic shavings and some nearby stock. There was smoke damage throughout the company, Puleo said.
“The biggest challenge was the amount of smoke,” he said.
A large fan capable of clearing 125,000 cubic feet per minute was sent to the scene by the Sutton Fire Department to clear the heavy smoke from the building.
The fan is one of two in the state, he said. Fans used by fire departments usually clear about 5,000 to 10,000 cubic feet per minute.
There are two other companies that share space in the large warehouse but they were not affected by the fire.
A Norton fire engine and a Foxboro ladder truck responded to the scene. Easton firefighters covered the fire stations.
