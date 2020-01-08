MANSFIELD -- Firefighters quickly extinguished a smoky machine fire Wednesday morning at a medical equipment manufacturing company in the Cabot Business Park.
The fire was reported about 7:40 a.m. at Smith & Nephew, Inc., at 130 Forbes Blvd., when workers arrived and found the automated laser wielder machine on fire, Deputy Fire Chief James Puleo said.
The building was evacuated and no injuries were reported, he said.
Some type of malfunction in the programmable, automated machine caused the fire, according to Puleo.
Firefighters used a dry chemical and a hose line to extinguish the smoky blaze within minutes of arriving on scene, he said.
Smoke from the fire activated alarms and workers also pulled fire alarms.
Firefighters were on scene for about an hour using ejector fans to clear the smoke from the building.
The fire, Puleo said, was reported at the same time firefighters were called to two medical emergencies, including a carbon monoxide alarm. Foxboro and Norton firefighters responded to assist at the fire, he said, while Easton firefighters covered the East Street fire station.
Easton firefighters also responded to two medical emergencies in Mansfield, Puleo said.
Smith & Nephew designs, develops and manufactures endoscopic medical instruments and implantable devices used for the repair of shoulders and knees at the 100,000 square-foot facility, according to the company website.
