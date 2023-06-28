north attleboro fire truck

A North Attleboro fire engine. (Staff file photo)

NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A local manufacturing company was evacuated Wednesday morning after a machine fire filled the large building with smoke.

The fire broke out at about 6 a.m. in a large compressor at Deltran Corporation, a precision metal stamping company in the North Attleboro Industrial Park, Fire Chief Chris Coleman said.

