NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A local manufacturing company was evacuated Wednesday morning after a machine fire filled the large building with smoke.
The fire broke out at about 6 a.m. in a large compressor at Deltran Corporation, a precision metal stamping company in the North Attleboro Industrial Park, Fire Chief Chris Coleman said.
Workers attempted to put out the fire and evacuated the building before firefighters arrived. The fire was put out in about 10 minutes by firefighters but smoke filled the building, Coleman said.
No injuries were reported.
Firefighters used six exhaust fans in addition to the company’s internal fan system to clear the smoke from the building in about two hours, Coleman said.
Assisting were firefighters from Foxboro, Mansfield, Plainville and Cumberland.
