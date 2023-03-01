ATTLEBORO — Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients will get their last extra payment Thursday, payments that came into being at the start of the coronavirus pandemic three years ago as an “emergency allotment.”
Starting in April, about 30 million people will see cuts in the amount loaded onto their SNAP cards.
The average recipient will lose about $90 a month, though some cuts could be much larger. And that includes people in Attleboro and the surrounding area, according to one food pantry official.
In Massachusetts, 1,058,606 people get SNAP benefits, commonly known as food stamps. That’s 640,041 households. Each household averages $479 a month and each person averages $290 a month.
Those amounts could be cut by 50%, according to Heather Porreca, vice president of the Hebron Food Pantry, which operates out of Centenary Church and serves seven communities.
She said a family getting $600 a month could get cut to $300 and senior citizens getting $500 could get cut to $250.
One of those people is Carissa Phillips, a single mother of two teenage boys and the manager at Hebron Food Pantry.
Her regular benefit was $123 a month. When the pandemic hit, that benefit was boosted to $600 a month.
But since she became employed by Hebron she lost all benefits, except that she can “shop” there to help with her food budget.
“My two teenage boys eat a lot,” she said.
Karen Allen, another SNAP recipient who has custody of her 15-year-old diabetic grandson, said she’ll be losing $85 a month, reducing her monthly benefit to $516.
“It’s horrible,” Allen said. “That’s why I volunteer here.”
But she, too, can benefit from the food that’s available at the pantry.
“It helps out,” Allen said. “It allows me to spend food stamp money for diabetic supplies.”
Porreca said she’s expecting much bigger crowds at the pantry in coming months.
“We’re terrified,” she said. “We know that this will impact many people and the demand on our food pantry is going to go up.”
Adding to the problem is inflation.
Grocery story prices have increased overall by around 10% to 11% and the price of home heating fuel has also risen dramatically.
Porreca said the pantry buys about 8,500 pounds of food every week from the Greater Boston Food Bank and gets donations of another 8,500 pounds from area grocery stores. That’s a total of 17,000 pounds to distribute to residents of Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton, Plainville, Rehoboth and Seekonk.
“By the end of the week, it’s all gone,” she said.
The pantry’s goal is to offset food costs so other bills can be paid, she said.
And that is going to get tougher with rising prices.
She said with people seeking more food, the pantry may have to put limits on how much patrons can take.
“A pound of pasta isn’t going to go far in a family of five,” Porreca said.
She said she’s sending solicitation letters to fraternal organizations like the Elks and Rotary and to individual donors to raise more cash to buy more supplies.
One dollar buys about $20 worth of food from the Greater Boston Food Bank, she said.
In addition, she’s writing applications for six grant programs.
The pantry gladly accepts donations of money and nonperishable food.
Phillips said she expects an increase in people needing the food pantry next month.
Already, 15-20 more people have been added every week for the last four weeks, Phillips said.
Donations can be made from 9 a.m. to noon Monday to Friday at the church’s side door on Sanford Street.
Money donations can be made through PayPal at hebronfoodpantry.org or donors can write a check to Hebron Food Pantry Inc. and send it to P.O. Box 92, Attleboro, MA 02703.
Porreca said staples like flour, sugar, cooking oil, spices, ketchup, mayonnaise, mustard, rice, pasta, peanut butter and jelly are in short supply.
The pantry also accepts toothbrushes, toothpaste, body soap, laundry soap, dish soap, toilet paper and paper towels.
In Foxboro the staff at that town’s pantry said they are not anticipating much of a change.
“We plan on business as usual,” according to an unsigned email from the pantry that was sent to The Sun Chronicle in response to a query. “We give clients a lot of groceries and don’t see that changing.”
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.