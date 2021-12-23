It could still turn out to be a white Christmas Saturday -- at least for the morning before forecasted rain moves in.
Up to 2 inches of snow was recorded in the area Friday morning, with just under half an inch in Attleboro, the city water department said.
A coating to an inch of snow had been forecast.
There were warnings of slick roads Friday as temperatures in the 20s and low 30s ensured some snow remained on roads.
A winter weather advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service in Norton for Saturday until 10 a.m. as a mixture of freezing rain is likely.
When temperatures get above freezing by afternoon, all rain is expected that should wash away a lot of any remaining snow.
Friday's storm was a quicker-mover, arriving before dawn and out of the area by late morning.
It wasn't the first measurable snow in the area this snow season.
A quarter inch of snow was recorded by the Attleboro Water Department Dec. 8 and 9.
The thermometer is forecast to peak in the mid-30s Friday and bottom out in the mid-20s Christmas Eve.
Christmas is looking at temps in the low 40s and dropping down to the low 30s Christmas night.
Dry but windy weather is slated for Sunday and the New England Patriots game at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. Highs in the mid-40s and lows in the 20s are forecast.
