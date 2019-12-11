Another early season snowstorm Wednesday led to several accidents in the Attleboro area as the height of the storm hit during the morning commute.
Accidents were reported in Norton, Wrentham, Plainville and Foxboro, but none resulted in serious injuries.
A school bus and an SUV collided on John Scott Boulevard in Norton about 8 a.m. Minor injuries and damage were reported.
Some schools delayed the start of classes. Wrentham had a two-hour delay; Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro a 90-minute delay.
In Rehoboth, the senior center cancelled breakfast and home-delivered meals.
From 1 to 4 inches was forecast in the Attleboro area, and by 7 a.m., 1 inch had accumulated in Attleboro, the city water department said. Foxboro had recorded about 2 inches somewhere between 7 and 9 a.m.
Snow ended in the late morning and gave way to sunshine.
The National Weather Service in Norton had issued a winter weather advisory until noon.
This month had already seen 6 3/4 inches of snow.
The thermometer Wednesday morning was reading in the low 30s but feeling like the low 20s, which was a sharp contrast to Tuesday's high temperature of 59 and Monday's high of 57 recorded by the Attleboro Water Department. Tuesday brought over an inch of rain.
A high of 36 is forecast Wednesday, but nighttime temps should get into the low 20s and feel like the mid-teens. Thursday should be mostly sunny, with a high of 33 and low of 20, meteorologists said.
