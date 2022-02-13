A heavier snowstorm than forecast delayed and closed schools Monday and made for a challenging morning commute on Valentine's Day.
Schools in Dighton-Rehoboth and Bristol County Agricultural High School in Dighton closed for the day.
Classes were delayed two hours in Attleboro, North Attleboro and King Philip, including the elementary schools in Plainville, Wrentham, and Norfolk. Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School in Franklin, Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School in Easton, and Franklin also had delayed openings.
School was delayed an hour in Foxboro and at Bishop-Feehan High School in Attleboro.
There was no morning preschool in North Attleboro, Mansfield, and in other school systems.
Within a span of three days, the weather in the Attleboro area will have brought spring-like warmth, a snowstorm, and another bout of frigid temperatures.
Sunday and Monday's snowfall was initially forecast to be only about an inch but was later upgraded to several inches.
The long-duration storm began Sunday morning and was expected to move out of the region by Monday morning.
Attleboro had totaled about 4 inches by 5 p.m. Sunday, an Attleboro Water Department employee said.
Norton had received 6 inches by 8 p.m., the National Weather Service in Norton said.
Foxboro totaled 5 inches late Sunday night.
By 6 a.m. Monday, Franklin was at 8 1/2 inches and Taunton 8 inches.
The snow came just a day after unusually warm temperatures Saturday reaching into the low 60s in many spots.
Attleboro reached a high of 62 at 2 p.m., the city water department said, but the record high temp for the date is 70 hit two years ago.
The thermometer dropped about 30 degrees in just one day.
Monday morning was in the 20s, but temperatures were forecast to feel in the teens during the day as wind was expected to pick up
And it's about to get much colder as temperatures are projected to bottom out at around 10 degrees overnight, with wind chills hanging around zero, meteorologists said.
Tuesday is expected to be sunny with a high about freezing and lows in the mid-teens.
Wednesday is also forecast to be dry, with highs and lows in the 40s.
Thursday night is predicted to see heavy rain that will wash away a lot of the new snow.
Area residents are advised to clear snow from storm drains near their homes.