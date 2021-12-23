It likely won't turn out to be a white Christmas Saturday, but the timing was close.
Up to an inch of snow is forecast for Friday morning, with warnings of slick roads as temperatures in the 20s and low 30s should ensure some snow remains on roads and the ground.
However, what snow falls likely won't mean a white Christmas, meteorologists say, as rain is forecast for Christmas Day.
Friday's storm was sweeping in from the Great Lakes region, and snow was predicted to begin as soon as around 6 a.m. Friday, with a coating to an inch forecast before the storm moves out of New England late Friday morning.
A high of 36 Friday should yield to a low of 25 Christmas Eve.
It wouldn't be the first measurable snow in the area this snow season.
A quarter inch of snow was recorded by the Attleboro Water Department Dec. 8 and 9.
Rain is expected to begin around 6 a.m. Saturday, and should hang around into Christmas night, meteorologists said.
Saturday is anticipated to have a high of 41 and low of 33.
Dry weather is slated for Sunday and the New England Patriots game at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. A high of 44 and low of 28 is forecast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.