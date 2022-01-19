A light to moderate snowstorm was expected to disrupt Thursday morning's commute to work and school.
Up to 3 inches of snow was forecast for the area.
Travel was expected to be a challenge on slick roadways with limited visibility.
The precipitation, expected to begin as rain around 5 a.m. before temperatures fall and turn it to all snow, is coming from the Midwest.
The storm should move out of the region by the early afternoon, meteorologists said.
Wednesday was another in a string of windy days, with gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range, but the thermometer reached into the 40s.
Thursday morning temps were expected to straddle the freezing mark.
Temperatures for most of this week, though, will be below normal for this time of year.
Thursday is forecast to hit 37 but plunge to 11 overnight. Friday is only expected to see a high of 24 and low of 13.
There is a possibility of more snow on Saturday.