The area continued Monday to dig out from Saturday’s historic blizzard as the thermometer plunged below zero in the early morning hours.
The Attleboro Water Department recorded a low temperature of minus-5 degrees at 5:30 a.m. — easily the coldest temp this winter.
The temperature did make it up to 34 degrees by mid-afternoon, however.
Attleboro and North Attleboro called off school Monday as snow removal operations continued.
Other school districts, including Mansfield, had delayed openings.
The condition of roads and school parking lots weren’t the main reasons in many cases — it was more the snow-filled sidewalks. They get cleared only after roads are tackled, officials said.
All school systems were expected to be back in session Tuesday.
Scott Weiner of G&C Landscaping and Snowplowing in North Attleboro, who has been plowing in the area for 27 years, said Saturday’s storm was “pretty close to the most snow we have done.”
Weiner said he found the deepest snow in Norton, which reached 30 inches by some reports.
“I saw 10- and 12-foot drifts,” he said.
Norfolk’s DPW director, Blair Crane, estimated the town was buried by about 28 inches.
“We had widespread drifting throughout town,” Crane said. “During the height of the storm, operations were hampered by poor visibility which made employee safety more of a concern than during a usual storm.”
In Norfolk, side roads were all cleared and treated by early Sunday morning, and DPW workers were clearing sidewalks Monday.
“With warmer temperatures and rain forecast for later this week, finding and clearing catch basins will be a priority this coming week,” Crane said.
After overnight lows in the teens, Tuesday is forecast to have highs in the mid-30s and lows in the mid-teens.
Weather late Thursday should bring rain, which will obviously melt some of the mounds of snow, but temperatures are projected to drop Friday when a wintry mix is expected.
As temps drop into the teens, meteorologists warn there likely will be icing.
Saturday’s temperatures are forecast to bottom out in the low single digits at night.