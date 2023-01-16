ATTLEBORO -- There were a few minor car crashes Monday morning as snow that started Sunday night continued to fall.
Over one-quarter-inch of snow was record by 9 a.m. at the Attleboro Water Department. The snow began to taper off about an hour later.
Police and firefighters in Mansfield, Norfolk, Foxboro, Wrentham and Rehoboth were dispatched to accidents but none resulted in any serious injuries.
Police were calling out for sanders because of the slick road conditions in some areas.
Higher snow totals were reported in Cape Cod communities where forecasters predicted a band of the white stuff would fall.
But don’t expect it to last.
The National Weather Service office in Norton says there were will be slight chance of rain Tuesday afternoon and evening with temperatures in the mid-40s.
Wednesday is predicted to be mostly sunny, with a high temperature near 49 degrees.
