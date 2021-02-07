A fairly sizable snowstorm caused numerous accidents in the Attleboro area Sunday but no power failures as feared.
No serious injuries were reported from the crashes as of early Sunday night, and the roadways were helped by the storm falling on a weekend as many hunkered down for a socially-distanced Super Bowl Sunday.
Up to a foot of snow landed in area communities as of early Sunday night, which was in the ballpark of what had been forecast.
The Attleboro Water Department reported 8 3/4 inches, with a high wind gust of just 10 mph at 5:30 p.m.
North Attleboro had received 9 inches, Foxboro 10 inches, Wrentham 6.9 inches and Mansfield 5 inches, the National Weather Service in Norton reported. Up to 12 inches was reported in Norfolk and Franklin.
Snowfall was heavy at times — more than an inch an hour in places.
The roads were snowy and icy late Sunday afternoon and early Sunday night, contributing to the countless accidents.
For a time, police and firefighters had trouble keeping up with all the emergency responses.
Mid-afternoon, a vehicle smashed into a utility pole on Park Street in Attleboro, and another crash was reported in the city at the intersection of County and Thacher streets.
Several cars were reported spinning out at the intersection of Washington Street (Route 1) and George Street in Plainville.
A two-vehicle accident took place about 4:20 p.m. at the intersection of Fall River Avenue (Route 114A) and Taunton Street (Route 44) in Seekonk.
The National Weather Service had issued a winter weather warning through 1 a.m. Monday.
For Monday morning, commuter rail riders can get the latest service information by visiting the MBTA website and following the T on Twitter @MBTA as well as the Commuter Rail at @MBTA_CR. Winter-related travel information is available at mbta.com/winter.
Customers are advised to use caution on station platforms and at bus stops, to wear warm clothing and face coverings.
For up-to-date information on state transportation impacts, follow on Twitter: @MassDOT @MBTA @MBTA_CR, and @MassRMV.
Tuesday had a high temperature of 35 at 11 a.m., the Attleboro Water Department said.
After overnight lows in the mid-teens, Monday is forecast to see a high of 29 and low of 16, but up to an inch of snow is predicted for Tuesday morning, with rain or snow showers for the afternoon. A high of 33 and low of 23 is forecast for Tuesday.
