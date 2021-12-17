All Attleboro area police departments beefed up patrols around schools Friday in response to concerns about vague threats on TikTok about school shootings or bombings.
But police and school officials say the threat is not specific to any community and there is no evidence it is credible.
The widely shared social media post has caused concern from worried parents and students, however, school officials and police say.
In a letter to the school community Thursday, North Attleboro School Superintendent John Antonucci said the post refers a threat to school safety “for every school in the USA, even elementary.”
“The post appears to be a part of a nationwide TikTok trend and did not originate in our school district,” Antonucci said.
“While we do not believe the threat to be credible, we are closely monitoring the situation and taking it seriously,” Antonucci said, adding that the school and police department are working together.
North Attleboro police say they were “upping our presence ... only as a precaution.”
Likewise in Attleboro, Police Chief Kyle Heagney said he met with Mayor Paul Heroux and School Superintendent David Sawyer Thursday and they agreed to boost patrols.
“We decided that that was the best course of action,” Heagney said, adding that the FBI sent out an email to police Thursday.
In Wrentham, Police Chief Bill McGrath said the TikTok posts trending nationwide promoted shooting up schools. He said officers would be assigned to all school in addition to extra patrols.
“This added coverage is to put minds at ease and as an extra measure of caution,” McGrath said.
"This is a nationwide attempt to disrupt the school day across the country and it has no nexus to the Foxborough schools," Foxboro police said in a statement, adding the department is working closely with school administrators.
"Our officers will be present at each school, like we are every day," the police department said.
Seekonk police said they were increasing patrols “out of an abundance of caution” and emphasized there was no specific threat to schools in town.
Any FBI spokeswoman said the agency is not aware of any credible threats to schools in Massachusetts.
In a statement on Twitter, TikTok said it has “not found evidence of such threats” originating or spreading on its platform.
So-called TikTok challenges have spread widely on the platform, including the “slap a teacher” challenge.”
In October, a Braintree teacher was assaulted by a student as part of the challenge.
