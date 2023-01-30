MANSFIELD — A solar energy company with facilities across the country plans to open a warehouse in the Cabot Business Park in March.
Greentech Renewables, formerly known as CED Renewables, plans to open at 600 West St. on March 1, a company official said Monday.
Greentech is a distributor in the renewables industry with over 80 locations nationwide. It already has a Massachusetts facility in Auburn.
Paul Hart, the branch manager in Mansfield, said the new location on West Street will service its customers in Southeastern Massachusetts, Cape Cod and the Islands, and Rhode Island.
“We’ve experienced significant growth in the New England solar market over the past few years,” Hart said during a podcast on Discover Mansfield, which tweeted the show Monday.
He could not be reached by The Sun Chronicle for comment Monday.
Hart said the company will be hiring delivery drivers, salespeople, warehouse employees and office workers. He did not say how many people the company will be hiring.
The company will open a 55,100-square-foot warehouse at the site of S.G. Torrice Company, an HVAC distributor that had space for another company to use, Christopher McDermott, the town’s economic development director, said.
“They are an organization at the forefront of renewable energy,” McDermott said. “They’ve been great to work with and we are very happy to see this.”
McDermott said Greentech will be providing jobs and occupying and maintaining a facility at a key location on West Street.
Greentech “strives to be the most trusted distributor in the renewables industry, providing customers with the appropriate tools and informational resources to design, finance, sell, and install PV and energy storage solutions efficiently and cost-effectively,” the company says on its website. PV refers to solar panels.
The company is part of the Irving, Texas-based Consolidated Electrical Distributors Inc., which it says will allow it to have the same scale and stability in servicing the nation’s solar contractors successfully since 1957.
Greentech warehouses offer extensive on-site inventory and logistics support in addition to financing, design, and engineering services, the company says.
