cabot business park

Cabot Business Park in Mansfield

 File photo

MANSFIELD — A solar energy company with facilities across the country plans to open a warehouse in the Cabot Business Park in March.

Greentech Renewables, formerly known as CED Renewables, plans to open at 600 West St. on March 1, a company official said Monday.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.