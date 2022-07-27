APTOPIX Elton John in Concert Philadelphia

Elton John performs July 15 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. He’ll be wrapping up a two-night stand at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro on July 28. (Matt Rourke/Associated Press)

 Matt Rourke — staff, AP / The Associated Press

FOXBORO -- The yellow brick road to Gillette Stadium will be filled with traffic for another sold-out Elton John concert Thursday night.

The music icon is on a farewell concert tour and will be playing his second show this week at Gillette as more than 65,000 fans will descend on the area during the commuter rush.

