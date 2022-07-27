FOXBORO -- The yellow brick road to Gillette Stadium will be filled with traffic for another sold-out Elton John concert Thursday night.
The music icon is on a farewell concert tour and will be playing his second show this week at Gillette as more than 65,000 fans will descend on the area during the commuter rush.
Thursday's show starts at 8 and parking lots open at 4 p.m. These are John's first shows in the area since 2009.
Traffic is expected to be as heavy as it was for The Weeknd’s concert last week and the Garth Brooks show in May.
Last week, local residents were complaining on social media about the traffic clogging Route 1, Interstate 95, Route 140 and other local roads because of the shows. Many shared tips for alternate routes home.
“Traffic was an absolute disaster tonight! Trying to get home from work tonight was a nightmare. Gates opened at 2:30 p.m. and the concert was scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. At 7:45 p.m., traffic was still backed up for miles on 95, RT 1, and 140,” Cheryl Lustenberger wrote last Thursday night.
Another resident, Ann-Marie Bissonette-English, wrote, “People always say ‘check the schedule and calendar to avoid the traffic.’ But what about those of us who work and end up coming home in the middle of the traffic?”
The Neponset Street resident, who has lived in Foxboro for five years, said she was not complaining. She said she even tried staying late at work before coming home and still encountered backups.
Before the concert Wednesday night, Foxboro Police Chief Michael Grace said GPS systems and other navigation apps that direct drivers to local roads have been a game-changer for traffic control.
And, unlike daytime New England Patriot football games, concerts attract many people who are not familiar with traffic patterns. Football fans know to take Route 1 and often park in the same lot.
Prior to The Weeknd’s concert, police warned fans on their Facebook page against relying on GPS and other navigation apps, such as Waze, to get to the stadium.
“If your GPS sends you on any secondary roads YOUR GPS IS WRONG!!! All secondary roads will be closed or detoured. Please be advised lots open at 2:30 p.m. Please plan accordingly for traffic and any delays,” police said.
The police chief said the town has a traffic management plan in conjunction with state police and the state Department of Transportation that is geared toward keeping traffic on Route 1.
“If you are going to the show you need to be using Route 1 because that’s where all the parking lots are,” Grace said.
“Everybody is using GPS now. GPS is sending people who are not from the area down secondary roads. GPS is indicating it’s saying it’s quicker. But it’s not quicker,” he said.
On a nightly basis, Grace said, I-95 South is always backed up with commuters from the area returning home because the highway cannot handle the amount of traffic.
“That, I can’t control. I can’t control 95,” Grace said, adding that he can’t add three more lanes to Route 1 either.
North Street is closed to traffic with the exception of local residents and about 100 drivers who have stadium passes.
When Brooks, who has not returned to the road in years, played in May, he delayed the start of his concert because of the traffic congestion.
A message was posted to the stadium's Facebook page announcing the show would not begin until traffic cleared.
In an effort to minimize the congestion for the Elton John shows, the MBTA is offering a $20 round trip commuter service from Boston to Gillette. The return trips are scheduled to depart 30 minutes after the concert ends.
A state police spokesman did not respond to an inquiry Wednesday about traffic control plans.
The influx of concertgoers is not all bad news, of course. It's a boon for the local hospitality industry.
It's made it busy enough that managers barely had time to speak with a reporter on the day of one of the biggest concerts of the year.
The owner of a Route 1 eatery within sight of Gillette couldn’t come to the phone Wednesday afternoon because he was parking cars for the John concert that night, according to a person who answered the phone.
Craig Carreia, manager at the Union Straw restaurant on Mechanic Street in Foxboro, was breathless late Wednesday afternoon setting up for the dinner rush. “We’ve got about 70,000 people in town for a concert,” he said.
Union Straw, a local venue that opened in 2018, has seen its business continue to grow, Carreia said.
“We see a crazy influx of people when there’s a concert,” he said, “more than for a football game.”
At Jake n JOES Sports Grill on Route 140 in Foxboro, manager Alex Roczniak agreed.
“With concerts in general, we’ve had a big influx of people,” he said Wednesday. “For tonight and tomorrow we have 15 reservations and 22 tomorrow for pre-concert seating, that’s not including people who come in after the concert."
Roczniak started at the restaurant last fall so he can’t compare this week’s business to the experience before the pandemic. But from what other managers have told him, it’s much busier and more consistently busy than before.
“Before, people were still looking for outdoor dining. Now they are more willing to sit inside and be in closer contact,” he said.