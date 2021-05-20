PLAINVILLE -- Improper soldering work was to blame for Wednesday night’s fire at a duplex at 3 Sharlene Lane, Acting Fire Chief Richard Ball said Thursday.
The fire displaced a family who live in one of the units. The other unit was vacant, Ball said.
No one was injured and the family had a place to stay, he said.
No damage estimate was available.
Someone at the two-story residence called 911 just after 8 p.m. Wednesday and firefighters encountered heavy smoke upon their arrival.
They used a thermal imaging camera to locate the fire inside a wall in the kitchen that separates the units, Ball said.
Firefighters opened the wall and had the fire under control and contained to the kitchen in about 45 minutes.
Fire crews from North Attleboro, Wrentham, Foxboro, Norfolk and North Cumberland helped local firefighters. Bellingham firefighters were at the scene with an ambulance.
