When Mikalah Silver, a recent graduate of North Attleboro High School, started to see her classmates’ excitement over being accepted to college, she knew something about her own journey didn’t feel right.
“I watched everyone around me get into their dream schools and become ecstatic for their years in college following high school,” she said.
Despite being a top student throughout high school, Silver said she never had those same feelings, and knew it would be wrong for her to go to college and be miserable due to the uncertainty over what she wanted to study. She was accepted to 13 schools and had ultimately decided on the University of Rhode Island.
“I changed goals and hobbies almost bimonthly,” she said.
So Silver, 17, decided to take a gap year, working for that period of time until she decides.
“College is so expensive, and even with the amount of scholarship money I received, I would still be losing money going to college to figure it out as I go, even for just a semester,” she said. “I know it is best for me to take this year off and find myself more than I could in high school.”
Silver is like a growing number of high school seniors nationally who are deciding not to continue their educations immediately after high school.
There are a range of reasons graduates are making this decision, among them are the rising cost of college, a favorable job market, and uncertainty over what path to take.
Then there are always those who have planned all along to head into the workforce, especially vocational students with high in-demand skills, and ones who are entering military service.
Locally, several school systems are experiencing this national trend of high schools sending fewer students off to college, but most continue to routinely see a high majority of their graduates going to two- and four-year schools.
In many cases, the rate locally is over 80%.
Data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center has found an 8% national drop in high school graduates moving on to college since the pandemic.
In Massachusetts, from 2019-2022, 11.1% fewer students enrolled in college.
Many graduates continue on
Attleboro High School continues to see many of its graduates heading off to college.
“The students in Attleboro’s graduating class have once again had some incredible acceptances from colleges and universities from around the country,” said Julie Little, guidance coordinator at AHS. “Although there is great success in acceptances, there are noticeable differences in where students enroll or when they intend to enroll in the post-pandemic college admissions process.
“Some colleges are struggling financially, and as a result, financial aid packages are coming in lower than usual,” Little said. “At the same time, colleges are using different strategies such as delaying enrollment for a semester or offering enrollment on another campus thousands of miles away.
Money is usually a factor as the cost of education continues to climb, particularly in these high-inflation times.
“Some students are having to decide whether their dream school is affordable or whether they should attend a more affordable college,” Little said. “This decision, or a deferred start date or alternate location, sometimes leads to a gap year. Students need time to think about their options and in many cases work to save more money for college.”
Percentages of AHS grads going to college hadn’t been tabulated yet, the school said.
North Attleboro High School has been following the national trend.
“While our overall rates of students going on to college after graduation is about 83%, we are realizing a trend in less students pursuing post-secondary education since the class of 2015,” head guidance counselor Judd Gavan said. “Based on the data we have collected, it appears that the pandemic may have had an effect on students’ plans.”
Through the Class of 2019 — the year before the pandemic arrived, NAHS college enrollment rates were fairly stable at about 88%, Gavan said.
“From the Class of 2020 to the present we have averaged 77% of our graduates continuing their education with a low of only 65% for the Class of 2021,” Gavan said. “Interestingly the year that schools were shut down completely, 2020, 87% of our graduates planned to continue their education. This is likely due to the timing of the shutdown being after most of the applications were already sent and many students were already accepted in their schools.”
While the school doesn’t know how many of the students followed through with their college enrollment in the fall, the numbers are based on end of year information students provide prior to graduation.
“Since the pandemic, our college enrollment rates are trending upward, but are not yet at pre-pandemic levels,” Gavan said. “Within that group, the percentage of students attending four-year institutions is climbing sharply while the percentage of students enrolling in associates or career training programs has been slowly decreasing. This year just over 78% of our graduates are continuing with education.”
As for students who are not going on to pursue post-secondary education, “the percentage of students directly entering the workforce is trending upwards, but not as rapidly as the number of students choosing to take a gap year,” Gavan said. “We are finding that an increasing number of students have an interest in continuing their education, but for a variety of reasons are deciding that they are not ready.”
Also, the percentage of students entering the military is trending down since the pandemic, he said.
At Mansfield High School, a similar scenario is playing out.
“We have seen a drop in students electing to go to college over the past few years and an increase in community college, trade schools” and gap years, said Tina Karidoyanes, director of school counseling. “I think part of it is due to the disruption from the pandemic and students pausing more instead of just jumping in without a plan.
“Part is due to the increasing cost of college and a rise in interest rates,” Karidoyanes said. “Lastly students are being more intentional about their planning and are looking for something that they enjoy or simply wanting to learn more about themselves before making the commitment.”
Mansfield High has been incorporating more information about trade schools, apprenticeships and other options into its post secondary planning, adding a Career Fair in 2017 and a career counselor in 2018.
“Students do not feel that college is their only option anymore,” Karidoyanes said.
Here is the breakdown of Mansfield High graduates planning to attend college:
Class of 2023, 78%; Class of 2022, 82%; Class of 2021, 80%; Class of 2020, 87%; Class of 2019, 86% and Class of 2018, 84%.
Difficult decisions
Silver will continue to work at her job as a server at Lakeview Pavilion, a banquet facility in Foxboro, during the next year. She said making her decision to take a gap year was difficult.
“I was always a great student who had straight A’s,” she said. “I was on the honor roll all four years of high school. All of the colleges I had applied to had given me scholarship money, with the lowest amount from $10,000 to the highest just under $200,000.”
But Silver is excited, too.
“Many people who took gap years told me that it was the best decision they made, and they were so happy they did it,” she said. “That is what ultimately pushed me to my decision. I’m excited to see what the next year brings for me.”
Silver said the pandemic impacted her normal life and changed her thought process about the future. Regarding college, ultimately, she realized she only had one life to live, and didn’t want to regret any decisions she made.
“It was extremely hard to turn away the money, as that is a once in a lifetime opportunity, but my heart wasn’t in it,” she said. “I truly believe that following my heart will lead me to everything I want or need in life.”
Sarah Foley, 18, who graduated last Sunday from Foxboro High School, has a dream to become a top-notch hairstylist and make her clients walk out of a salon with huge smiles on their faces and gain more confidence.
Foley, who is attending TONI&GUY Cosmetology School in Braintree, said she knew that college was not for her.
“And that’s OK because college is not for everyone. I hate doing homework, writing essays, and studying. I know this program I am going into I will have to study but most of it is hands-on which is what I need to succeed,” Foley said.
She will undergo an intensive eight-month program to learn to be a hairstylist.
“I know that hairstylists make good money and can choose their hours and that’s exactly what I need and want,” Foley said.
She said the pandemic didn’t really make a huge impact on her but with all the at-home learning and studying with no hands-on activities, she said she knew college would be difficult for her.
“But I am very excited for what the future has for me and I am going to work hard to make people happy,” Foley said.
Denise Foley, Sarah’s mother, said she wholeheartedly supports her daughter’s decision because it’s what she wants to do.
“I know Sarah will be quite successful in this field because she has the skill of creativity, the mindset to challenge herself, and she has a fun-spirited personality,” Foley said. “Sarah loves to make money and no doubt I envision her owning her hairdressing shop one day.”
Over at Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School in Franklin, many graduates, like Foley, are going right into the workforce and the field for which they have trained.
“We have seen a 5-10% decrease in the number of students choosing college over starting their apprenticeship programs or going right into work over the past three years,” said Scott O’Brien, head of guidance. “The decline is slight but large enough for us to look into it further.”
Certain trades are standing out.
“Our carpentry and other construction trades have seen a dramatic increase in interest since the start of the pandemic. We are not certain of the direct correlation, but it seems to be one of the factors,” O’Brien said. “Students talk a lot about being at home, watching or participating in house repairs or construction projects during the home-bound periods, and they were drawn to the idea of working in the ‘hands-on industries.”
But, O’Brien said, a majority of students in specific career clusters, such as the health fields, technology, and criminal justice, have continued to choose college over going directly into work.
“We also hear more and more about students’ awareness, and concern over the cost of a college education being a factor,” he said.
At King Philip Regional High School, which includes students from Wrentham, Plainville and Norfolk, the rate of graduates leaving for college has been holding relatively steady.
“As for lower rates of students going off to college, we do not see that in our data,” said Lisa Mobley, KP’s principal. “We see more students attending US Service Academies or entering college receiving national ROTC scholarships.”
KP’s val and sal
“In my observations, it appears that more people each year are applying and making certain schools more difficult to get into and lowering acceptance rates,” said Melissa Canning of Wrentham, salutatorian at KP HIgh. “Fewer students going off to college could have to do with cost and expensive tuition, not knowing exactly what they want to do right out of high school, or going straight into the workforce.”
Aedan Derfler-Murphy of Plainville, the class valedictorian, said, “I have not heard anything about fewer students attending college, at least not amongst my classmates. Almost all of my friends will be going to college in the fall.”
Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School is following the national trend.
“Six percent fewer students are going to college,” Superintendent Bill Runey said, noting 83% of the Class of 2023 are going to college while 89% did so last year.
“One factor is that rising tuition costs at the college level is becoming a deterrent,” Runey said. “Students are realizing that, depending on their passions, entering a post-secondary training program or the military can be a rewarding path.
“As a comprehensive high school with seven Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs, many of our DR seniors graduate with the skills that give them the competitive edge at the next level,” Runey said.
Of the 17% noncollege-bound graduates, “all of them have employment-related plans through the military, a training institute aligned with our CTE programs, or have already secured a full-time position,” Runey said. “Many professions are faced with a declining workforce, and DR graduates are equipped to fill that void right away.”
In Seekonk, this year’s graduating class is seeing about 79% of students attending two- and four-year colleges, Principal William Whalen said.
Last year, it was about 81%, in 2021, 79.4%, and in 2020, 83%.
Many of the remaining students take a break from school, go into the military, enroll in such places as cosmetology school, or directly enter the workforce, the principal added.
Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro is bucking the trend.
“We have not really observed this here at Feehan,” school President Tim Sullivan said of the college-bound decrease. “We are in the 98-100% range annually for students heading off to college.”
Two graduates of Feehan offer unique perspectives on the country-wide trend of fewer college-slated high school grads.
“I don’t think I see it around here,” said Tate Demond of North Attleboro, who graduated from Feehan last year and now attends High Point University in North Carolina. “I don’t think there’s anybody not going to college. I heard about it elsewhere.”
There is a tendency for high school graduates becoming entrepreneurs.
“That’s how they make a living. That’s the big trend at the moment,” Demond said, while attending Feehan’s graduation ceremonies last week. “A few buddies at my college I go to they talk about just wanting to go to college for the experience but not needing it.”
Another Feehan graduate taking in the graduation offers a different take.
“You’ve got to look at what college costs. Is it worth putting yourself a quarter-million dollars in debt,” said the North Attleboro resident, who didn’t want to give his name. “You can make the argument you can get a lot out of it.”
The Feehan alum graduated from the school in 2017 and Roger Williams College in 2021, and is now a high school teacher in Rhode Island.