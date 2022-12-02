Patriots_Bills
Buy Now

New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills faced off at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro Thursday night in Week 13 of the NFL season. Patriots’ LB Matthew Judon makes a last grasp attempt to stop Bills’ RB Davin Singletary from scoring a fourth quarter touchdown.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

Many area football fans hoping to take in Thursday night's New England Patriots game at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro on TV were out of luck.

While many were able to view the game on FOX-TV, others were unable to see the Pats battle their division-leading foe the Buffalo Bills with MVP candidate quarterback Josh Allen. The home team ended up on the losing end, 24 to 10, and remains sitting in the division basement.