Many area football fans hoping to take in Thursday night's New England Patriots game at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro on TV were out of luck.
While many were able to view the game on FOX-TV, others were unable to see the Pats battle their division-leading foe the Buffalo Bills with MVP candidate quarterback Josh Allen. The home team ended up on the losing end, 24 to 10, and remains sitting in the division basement.
Several viewers in North Attleboro, Mansfield and Norton complained on social media they were blocked from watching the game if they tried to view it on Comcast/Xfinity or Verizon.
Thursday Night Football is a showcase for the NFL and the game was on Fox and broadcast nationally on Amazon Prime Video as well as NFL+ and some other streaming services, including the Patriots NFL Game Pass.
The game was shown on Fox's Boston affiliate, WFXT Channel 25.
However, many viewers if they are in what is considered the Providence market were unable to view the contest on FOX. Fox-TV's Providence affiliate is the sister station of WPRI-TV 12.
NFL broadcast rules mandate that primetime games must be available via local TV stations, but that doesn't include the Providence market, Cape Cod or Western Massachusetts.
Fox Channel 25 was designated the local affiliate to carry the game, and those living in Norfolk County shouldn't have had a problem. Outside that area for many, it was a different story.
Then again, there was always the old radio to listen to. No pictures provided.