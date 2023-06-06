ATTLEBORO — Residents at Hebronville Mill Apartments on Read Street are being required to move because of structural deficiencies in complex’s north building.
Three weeks ago, some said the moves were going well. Now, some are complaining that’s not the case.
Kyle Nadeau, who has lived in the building for four and a half years, said 30 residents have not been able to find a new place a month after they were first notified they had to get out.
Housing to Home LLC out of Boston was hired by Preservation of Affordable Housing to help relocate the residents, but Nadeau said the company is not moving very fast.
POAH bought the property in 2020 and has told the residents they have to move temporarily while repairs are made.
Residents could be out of the building for one to two years.
Nadeau said the main problem is the cost of new apartments, including those in Attleboro, which can cost twice as much as the $1,225 he’s paying for his two-bedroom, two-bath unit.
Some units cost as much as $2,600, he said.
“I haven’t gotten much help from (Housing to Home and POAH) to be honest with you,” he said. “I don’t think they’ve been fully transparent with us.”
And he said some people have been forced to move as far away as Mattapan in Boston.
Tiffany Rabinovitz is also dissatisfied with the services provided by Housing to Home.
“I don’t think anyone is happy,” she said. “We’re not getting any help whatsoever.”
Like Nadeau, she said the cost of a new unit is a huge impediment. She said some apartments are $800 to $1,000 over her budget.
“It’s very frustrating,” she said. “The rent is still way out of our price range.”
Meanwhile, Katie Provencher, one of the founders of Housing to Home, said she recognizes that many residents are frustrated with the progress, but added the issues should be resolved in a month or six weeks.
She said POAH has given permission to go over budget for new units if necessary.
All told, 42 households need to move out of the structurally deficient north building, she said. And so far 12 applications for new units have been approved.
Provencher said four residents have moved and another seven have scheduled a move.
She said the relocation effort will take time.
“To move 42 families in a month would be extraordinary,” she said.
While she claimed her company has spoken to each family scheduled to move, some families said that’s not true.
Because of that she gave her personal cell phone number.
“It’s the same one my kids have,” she said. “617-293-6572.”
Provencher praised POAH, as well as Mayor Cathleen DeSimone and the Attleboro Housing Authority.
“We’ve have incredible support from them,” she said. “We’ve made great progress. It will probably take us another month or so.”
