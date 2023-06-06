Hebron Village sign
Buy Now

The Hebron Village Apartments on Read Street in Attleboro.

 Martin Gavin/ for The Sun Chronicle

ATTLEBORO — Residents at Hebronville Mill Apartments on Read Street are being required to move because of structural deficiencies in complex’s north building.

Three weeks ago, some said the moves were going well. Now, some are complaining that’s not the case.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.