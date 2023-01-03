Some area business owners say they will not be severely impacted by the new state minimum wage of $15 because they are already paying above that as they try to attract and retain employees.
The new wage jumped to $15, from $14.25 an hour, on Jan. 1, making it one of the highest in the country.
Also, tipped employees must now be paid a minimum of $6.75 per hour, provided their tips bring them to at least $15 per hour. That minimum had been $6.15.
The federal minimum wage is $7.25.
“I haven’t really paid much attention to the minimum wage increase, simply due to the fact of finding people who want to work, period, is tough on its own,” Tim St. Pierre, owner of TSP Lawn Care on East Street in Attleboro, said in an email. “It’s always been tough to find good employees but when it’s a seasonal type job, and there’s manual labor involved, people just don’t want to commit to anything.
“I could offer to pay well over minimum wage but it’s hard to find someone to complete the job and do it correctly,” St. Pierre said. “I’m still in the early years of being a business owner and know as I grow finding those key people to help me take the company to the next level is definitely going to be a tall order.
“It’s definitely a process of finding the right guys, but when you do, it’s equally important to keep them happy and show them appreciation or nowadays someone is always willing to pay them more than you are.”
Several downtown Attleboro businesses visited in the days before the increase took place, said they are already paying above the new minimum wage and welcome the increase to $15.
“I think it’s good because the cost of everything is going up,” said Samuel Hernandez, manager at Pinku Mochi Donut Cafe on Park Street, which opened in August.
“It really doesn’t affect anyone here,” said the manager of Kimochi cafe, who didn’t want to give her name. “We’re already making $15 an hour.”
The café, at the intersection of South Main and Park streets, has about a half-dozen workers.
Burton Merceron, co-owner of Valerie’s Fashion clothing store on Park Street, which opened just late last year, said the higher minimum wage will help both customers and workers.
“They’ll have more money to buy more stuff,” Merceron said.
The wage increase is the last of five annual ones outlined in a bill signed into law by Gov. Charlie Baker in 2018. It gradually raised the state’s minimum wage from to $15 per hour, from $11 per hour.
Those increases over the last four years raised the wages of about 840,000 workers, or about a quarter of the state’s workforce, according to the Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center.
One in five children in the state live in households that have benefited from the increases, according to Raise Up Massachusetts, a coalition of labor, faith and community organizations that works to improve economic conditions of state residents.
Business groups and businesses have generally opposed the pay increases, citing the high costs of staying in business and the fact they often have to pass the increased costs on to customers.
“The current Massachusetts minimum wage is double what the national minimum wage is and it is a challenge for our local businesses,” Jack Lank, president and CEO of the Plainville-based United Regional Chamber of Commerce that serves several area communities, said in an email. “This leads to the cost of goods and services for consumers to rise as well. Grocery stores and retail stores have had to raise their prices to cope with the increase in the minimum wage.
“We also need to take into consideration that when an employee’s wages are increased due to the minimum wage mandate, the employees that are making more than minimum wage are expecting the same increase as well,” Lank said. “Many of the businesses have had to offer incentives and higher wages to attract qualified candidates for their open positions.
“The question I am asked all the time is ‘Where did all the workers go?’,” Lank added. “Trying to find, not only qualified employees, but individuals who are willing to work, has been a struggle for the local employers since COVID hit.”
With the minimum wage target set five years ago and the cost of everything from groceries to rent skyrocketing, there are expectations a new bill will be proposed at the state level to continue raising the minimum wage, and it may be tied to annual inflation/cost-of-living rates as new Gov. Maura Healey favors.
Massachusetts is one of 23 states that hiked its minimum wages for the new year. Some provide annual inflationary adjustments.
The increases range from 23 cents in Michigan to $1.50 in Nebraska. Massachusetts clocked in at 75 cents.
Rhode Island also saw its minimum wage climb on Jan. 1 by 75 cents, to $13 from $12.25. The plan calls for its minimum wage to equal the Bay State’s current rate in 2025.