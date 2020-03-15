The way people conduct business with their municipality is evolving as communities attempt to slow the spread of the pandemic.
In Mansfield, municipal buildings will essentially be closed to the public.
While there are no known positive cases of the coronavirus in town, the town’s COVID-19 Task Force met again Friday.
“As we considered the many factors involved, we did decide that until further notice, all municipal buildings in the Town of Mansfield, with the exception of the Public Safety Facility on East Street, will be closed to the public beginning on Monday,” and until further notice, Town Manager Kevin Dumas said. “We are asking the public to use our online resources for online payment and contact us via email and telephone with any questions.”
Business with the town requiring an in-person transaction may be conducted by appointment through each department. All appointments will be preceded by satisfactory responses to a health questionnaire and upon arrival.
Residents will be encouraged to use online services and the drop box outside of town hall for bill payment.
All other business will be conducted by phone or email, and residents are asked to call town departments.
Previously, town officials had canceled all nonessential meetings, activities and use of town facilities for at least 30 days, or until April 11.
That includes all library meetings, events, and programs conducted by both the library and outside groups.
The library remains open, but patrons are encouraged to use services such as ebooks and audiobooks, according to Nina Hernandez Taylor, head of youth services at the library.
While remaining open as of last week, a notice on Facebook posted by Norton police asks people to limit visits to the town hall as much as possible to the essential business that cannot wait 30 days to address.
Residents are encourage to apply for permits or make payments online and if unable to make them online, to use the drop box at the front entrance to the town hall.
Other suggestions include bringing your own pen to conduct your transaction if you have to visit town hall.
Public attendance at meetings is discouraged.
“We will continue to have meetings broadcast live or on tape delay to keep the public informed. We will also investigate the best options available to allow remote participation.
We are issuing these requests as a proactive step to minimize the risk of COVID-19 to employees and residents. The Norton Health Department remains in daily communication with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. As of today, March 14, there are no COVID-19 cases in the town of Norton,” police stated in the social media post.
In Attleboro, Mayor Paul Heroux issued guidelines for city employees Friday aimed at preventing and mitigating the spread of coronavirus.
He banned foreign and domestic travel for work and “strongly encouraged” employees not travel overseas for personal reasons.
Conferences, seminars and other discretionary events scheduled by the city with outside parties must be held virtually, postponed or canceled, he said.
Regular internal business will continue, including but not limited to legally mandated public hearings and board meetings.
In addition, the library, recreation department and council on aging suspended non-essential events until further notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.