State Auditor Diana DiZoglio has begun an audit of the state Legislature aimed, she says, at uncovering the reasons for its lack of transparency and its need to keep things secret.
DiZoglio said state officials consider themselves exempt from the public records law and that includes the Senate and the House, the judiciary and the governor’s office.
She laid out her goals in a press release on Tuesday.
“We hope this will increase transparency, accountability and equity in an area of state government that has been completely ignored,” she said. “Historically, the Legislature has been a closed-door operation, where committee votes have been hidden from the general public and legislation has been voted on in the dark of night.
“Unfortunately, the Legislature has not been audited since 1922, while Massachusetts ranks as one of the least transparent and least accessible state governments in the nation.”
State Rep. Steve Howitt, R-Seekonk, said the audit doesn’t concern him.
“I don’t have a personal problem with it,” he said. “It doesn’t bother me one way or the other. In town government everything was out in the open.”
Howitt did question whether DiZoglio had the legal authority to perform the audit and suggested that budget makers could cut the appropriation for her office “if they disagreed with the audit.”
He said some email from constituents should be kept private, but that all votes should be public.
Freshman state Rep. Marcus Vaughn, R-Norfolk, endorsed the audit.
“As an elected representative of the 9th Norfolk district, I believe that our legislature should be held to the same standard as other legislative bodies across the country,” he said in an email. “Transparency and accountability are essential in government, and as someone who stands by my votes on important issues, I believe that my constituents deserve to know my positions during the legislative process.”
He said an audit will ensure “that our government is functioning in the best interests of the people of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.”
Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, said she’s already transparent with her votes.
“On the campaign trail, Auditor DiZoglio said very clearly that if elected she would conduct an audit of the Legislature, so this announcement comes as no surprise to me,” Rausch said in an email. “I am proud of my record on transparency and government accountability and will continue those efforts this term, including posting all of my votes on my website and supporting all requests for roll call votes.”
State Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, said he didn’t know enough about the inquiry and would comment later.
