Some Attleboro area police chiefs say there are no immediate changes in how they issue gun licenses and that they are awaiting for state guidelines on the legal ramifications of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling this past week.
In a 6-3 ruling, the Supreme Court Thursday struck down a New York firearms law leading to a scramble on Beacon Hill to find a fix to maintain the state’s strict gun safety laws.
Legal experts say Massachusetts is one five states besides New York that have laws that the court considers “analogues” to the standard struck down by the court’s conservative majority.
In his concurring opinion, Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote that Massachusetts and the other states “potentially affected” by the ruling may continue to require licenses for carrying handguns, as long as they “employ objective licensing requirements” like those in 43 other states.
Kavanaugh said the decision does not prohibit states from requiring a license to carry a gun outside the home as long as officials “shall” issue them if requirements are met instead of only “may” issue them under laws that grant “open-ended discretion to licensing officials.”
In Massachusetts, a license to carry a firearm permits the purchase, possession, transportation, and carrying of all large- and non-large-capacity handguns, rifles, shotguns, and feeding devices, as well as ammunition. This is the only license that allows the carrying of concealed handguns — either loaded or unloaded.
Currently under state law, local police chiefs serve as the state’s licensing authority and have the discretion to determine whether someone is suitable to have a license.
That provision is viewed by policymakers as the key part of the gun safety regime in Massachusetts, which had the second-lowest firearm mortality rate in the country in 2020.
Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella said the Supreme Court’s ruling seems to apply to only the question about the reason the person needs to carry a gun on the application for a license to carry a firearm.
Police chiefs say a person must undergo a criminal background check and take a gun safety course in order to obtain a license.
Area chiefs also say their decisions regarding whether to issue a license cannot be arbitrary.
“There has to be a reason to deny the permit,” Isabella said.
Meanwhile, the chiefs say they will wait for guidance from the state on what ramifications the Supreme Court’s decision will have on licensing.
“I don’t think it’s going to change the way we issue licenses in Massachusetts. But I’m not a legal expert. We’ll see,” Isabella said.
Norton Police Chief Brian Clark agrees and does not see any major changes.
“Massachusetts has had pretty strict gun laws for quite a while. We’re considered the model for the rest of the country,” Clark said.
When considering issuing a license, Clark said a police chief cannot just make an arbitrary decision and decisions can be appealed to district and superior courts.
A person can be disqualified from having a license to carry if they have been convicted of a felony or of a crime punishable to a year in prison or more, Clark said.
Even a felony conviction that is three decades old in which a person received a guilty finding that was filed by the court can disqualify a person, according to Clark.
“I wouldn’t be able to issue to license,” he said.
After the decision was announced, a spokesman for Gov. Charlie Baker said the ruling has “no immediate effect on the Commonwealth’s gun laws, which will remain in place.”
Exactly what impact the ruling will have in the state is not clear as some legal experts and gun-rights activists say some who are denied licenses may head to court.
Jim Wallace, executive director of the Gun Owners’ Action League, said, “Massachusetts is not going to comply without a fight.”
Wallace said he was watching for what legislators on Beacon Hill will do in light of the Supreme Court’s decision.
“Everything is up in the air right now,” Wallace said.