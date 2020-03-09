NORTON — The coronavirus has induced panic among buyers and sellers in the stock market.
And they’re not the only ones.
Others among us are making a mad dash to stores for hand sanitizer for reasons that are clear, and toilet paper, for reasons that are not clear.
But the mood was different at Solmonese Elementary School in Norton on Monday afternoon.
That school, along with others in the district, underwent a “deep cleaning” over the weekend as a precaution against the coronavirus, which clearly has the world on edge.
But Monday was sunny, warm and bright, and so were parents picking up their preschoolers.
They were not on edge.
Nichole Maccini, who had her 3-year-old and 4-year-old in tow, said she’s glad the school was cleaned, but she’s not worried about the virus.
“I’m not concerned because it hasn’t really affected the young,” she said.
Another parent, who identified herself as Crystal and her son as CJ, said prevention such as hand washing is what people need to be doing.
“I’m not panicked or overly concerned,” she said.
And Allie McGovern, who identified herself as a nurse, was also calm.
She echoed Crystal.
“I’m not overly concerned about the virus,” she said as her young son waved at a reporter from his mom’s arms.
“I think it’s a little over-hyped,” she said.
Precautions were taken elsewhere in the area.
Plainville’s two schools were closed for cleaning on Monday after a parent was diagnosed with the virus.
And King Philip Regional High School in Wrentham was scrubbed over the weekend because one of its students had traveled to a country identified as a virus risk.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state’s Department of Public Health categorize the risk of infection as “low” for most people.
The majority of cases and deaths have occurred in China since the disease emerged late last year.
Older people with underlying chronic illnesses such as diabetes or heart and lung conditions are most at risk, according to the CDC.
Symptoms for the disease are fever, cough and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.
Health officials recommend frequent hand washing and urge people to avoid touching their face.
For more information about the disease go to mass.gov/orgs/department-of-public-health and cdc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.