There may be change coming to Washington in a couple of weeks, but it won’t be changing the minds of of some supporters of President Donald Trump.
In the wake of Wednesday’s storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of the president and his claims of a stolen election by the Democrats, The Sun Chronicle reached out to area residents and voters who had voiced support for Trump in the past.
Some were confused by the events of the past few days, and others defiant in the face of criticism of the president. Some clung to debunked claims Trump has made of election fraud or unproven allegations of left-wing agitators being involved in the rioting. But most seemed resigned to a new administration in Washington.
Gregory Ilkowitiz, 57, an Attleboro businessman, last spoke to the newspaper just after November’s balloting. At the time he said, “I see all of the anger, and I just think people have to have a break from it. We need a break from social media and the news and the commentary from the news. I don’t know how else people are going to get over it.”
Thursday, he was still concerned that people had let their anger against Trump’s personal quirks blind them to his accomplishments. But he still thinks Americans need to put their anger aside.
“Trump kind of fueled the fire over the last couple of days,” he said, noting “a lot of people I talk to think there was some sort of cheating and I understand where Trump’s coming from.” But, he said, “Let (President-elect Joe Biden) do his thing and he needs to bow out gracefully.”
Kenneth Porter, 75, an Attleboro resident and Trump supporter, told the paper in September he watched the first presidential debate between Trump and Biden in dismay. He said of Trump, “He says off-the-wall, goofy things but I think his actions are more important.”
After the last week, however, he said, “I’m kind of at a loss for words. I’m kind of torn this way and that.” He added he needed more time to process the events of the last few days and wanted “to see what transpires next week.”
Vanessa Blum, a North Attleboro native who lives in Connecticut, said on Election Day in November she was concerned that mail-in ballots could be used to “inflate” numbers for Biden. Now, she thinks, her worst fears have been confirmed and “the mockery of an election that we had,” along with disrespect shown to the president and his supporters, is what sparked the violence in Washington.
“I don’t blame the president or waver in my support,” she said. “He never urged anyone to invade the Capitol,” although she admits he did urge his supporters to march there.
Now, she said, there’s not much that can be done except prepare for the future. “We need to suck it up and work on tightening our elections, she said. “Joe Biden is going to be my president on the 20th and there’s not much I can do about it.”
Raffella Feinstein not only remains a supporter of the president, she traveled to his Freedom Rally in Washington on Wednesday.
She said Trump gave an inspiring speech to an audience of”all ages, races and ethnic groups.
“There were people from all over the country, and not just conservatives, who had concerns about election integrity,” the chairman of the Foxboro Republican Town Committee said.
There was nothing in his speech to incite violence, she said, adding that audience members were cautioned against wearing Trump attire to avoid clashes with “Antifa” demonstrators. She said she only saw demonstrators at the Capitol in the distance as she was returning to her bus.
Feinstein said she’s still concerned that courts failed to give a fair hearing to the lawsuits the president and his allies have filed, nearly all of which have been rejected.
“That doesn’t mean they’re not true,” she said.
Feinstein’s disappointed Congress did not act to enforce what she sees as a lack of transparency.
“That’s the only way people will think things are OK,” she said.
But Bruce Wessel, who has been an unyielding supporter of Trump since the early presidential primaries, defending him in many letters to the editor, was disillusioned by Wednesday’s events in the nation’s capital.
Wessel, a North Attleboro resident, was blunt. “Trump should resign tomorrow,” he said.
He called the president’s actions “reprehensible” and said Trump “was literally part of that inciting, instead of calming people down.”
While Wessel defended the president’s right to challenge the election in court — and condemns what he sees as Democrat’s divisive rhetoric, “There comes a time when you know it’s over with. Biden’s going to be president.”
He also blames the president for failing to rally Republicans in Georgia, resulting in the loss of two Senate seats. That will give control of both houses of Congress to Democrats, which he warns will be harmful to the country in the long run. That’s a pity, he says, since the nation was “in a really good way up until the pandemic.”
Ilkowitz is a little more willing to give the new administration a chance, although he’s not expecting much. Politicians, he noted, often make promises they can’t keep.
He would like to see the new administration accomplish one thing, though, a country less obsessed with politics.
“I want country to Get back to way it was. It wasn’t perfect, but it was still the best country in the world,” he said.
