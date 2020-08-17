It’s always great to make some new friends, right?
That’s why The Sun Chronicle decided to freshen up our daily and weekend comics pages with some new faces.
Recently, we’ve added “Dark Side of the Horse” by Samson, a comic strip about a sarcastic horse and his friends, to our daily page.
To our weekend page, we’ve added “WuMo,” by Wulff & Morgenthaler, which offers an irreverent look at the absurdities of daily life, and already a part of our daily page; “Pooch Café” by Paul Gilligan, a comic strip about a dog named Poncho who seeks canine camaraderie; “Pearls Before Swine” by Stephan Pastis, a comic about friendship, and “Grand Avenue” by four-time Pulitzer Prize finalist Mike Thompson, about an energetic pair of twins being raised by their grandmother, to our weekend section.
They join “Lola,” by Todd Clark, a comic about a grandmother living with her son and his family, and “Crankshaft,” which details the antics of an aging man, both of which joined our daily and weekend comics lineup earlier this year.
We’ve also added new crossword puzzles for our daily and Sunday editions, by David Steinberg, a student at Stanford University who published his first crossword puzzle in the New York Times when he was 14 years old. We’re replacing Celebrity Cipher on our daily page with “7 Little Words” by Christopher York, a game that mixes crosswords, word finds and anagrams that you’re sure to enjoy.
But, we know it’s sad to say goodbye to old friends, especially when you’re used to seeing them everyday.
We’ve bid farewell to “Stone Soup” written by Jan Eliot, as she entered retirement, “One Big Happy” by Rick Detorie, and “For Better or For Worse” by Lynn Johnson.
“For Better or For Worse,” it seems, was much beloved by many readers. However, Johnson retired from drawing the strip years ago. The strips you’ve been seeing over the past few years are reruns with a few new strips added occasionally.
If you’re feeling the sting of separation from one of our old comics, send us a note. Also, if you love one of the new comics we’ve added, let us know that, too. You can email Executive Editor Craig Borges at cborges@thesunchronicle.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.