Not only did employees of The Christmas Tree Shops lose their jobs, some workers say they haven’t been paid for working the past two weeks during the store closings.
Some employees say they also haven’t received bonus pay they expected for working during the closures.
All Christmas Tree Shops closed by Saturday, including the local ones on Route 1 in North Attleboro and at Patriot Place in Foxboro.
The former employees were expecting their final paycheck Thursday.
One worker, who called The Sun Chronicle Thursday afternoon, said she worked at a local Christmas Tree Shops store for seven years, and had yet to be paid for working the last two weeks. Promised bonuses were also an issue, she said.
The employee, who declined to give her name, said Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell’s office is looking into the situation of pay owed to employees. That couldn’t be verified Thursday.
Two employees who worked at the Foxboro store told WCVB in Boston they also were expecting to get paid Thursday and didn’t.
“This morning, I go into my account and there’s no money,” Richard Seronick said.
“I still have no money,” Avalon Winget said. “I didn’t get my paycheck today.”
The Sun Chronicle called the stores Thursday, but the phone number for the North Attleboro store appeared to have been shut off and the phone at the Foxboro store went unanswered.
WCVB reported that a letter dated Thursday sent from Christmas Tree Shops to corporate and store manager former employees said final paychecks were not processed “due to a dispute between CTS and CTS’ secured lenders.”
“A new payroll for hourly frontline store employees is being processed and has been forwarded to CTS’ secured lenders and the Chapter 7 trustee for funding and payment is scheduled for Monday,” the letter said.
“Unfortunately, there was no resolution reached for payment of wages due to corporate employees and exempt store managers,” at a bankruptcy hearing Wednesday, the letter said. “This matter will hopefully be resolved shortly, after the Chapter 7 trustee’s review of the budget and the amounts due to CTS corporate employees.”
“We apologize for the financial burden and undue hardship this dispute has placed on our valued employees and their families who supported the liquidation through closure,” the letter added.
A judge overseeing the bankruptcy for Christmas Tree Shops described the recent store closings as a “complete breakdown” during the court hearing Wednesday in Delaware.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Thomas Horan converted the company’s bankruptcy to a Chapter 7 liquidation and ordered a court-appointed trustee to ensure employees are paid $1.17 million for hours worked during the recent going-out-of-business sales.
A disagreement between company managers and the lender who funded the chain’s liquidation threatened to obstruct paychecks for about 1,500 store employees until the bankruptcy judge vowed to reject all lawyer fees unless the lower level store workers were paid, according to sources quoted in a Fortune magazine report.
The dispute left the decision about the final paycheck of some of the company’s office workers in limbo, the report said.
Management confusion during the final weeks of the stores is also preventing store employees from getting bonuses they were wrongly promised to stay on the job during going-out-of-business sales, the retailer’s lender said at the hearing.
Bonuses had been approved for workers in the first 10 stores that were liquidated, and managers assumed they could promise other store employees the same, a store attorney said.
However, money was running out.
During the hearing, an attorney for Christmas Tree Shops said store-closing sales fell $14 million short of revenue projections.
“Its clear to me that there’s been a complete breakdown,” Horan said. “This case is not going to be run on the backs of employees, that’s just unacceptable.”
All 49 remaining Christmas Tree Shops, including the North Attleboro and Foxboro stores, and 16 others in New England, closed Saturday. Besides the two local stores, there were six more in Massachusetts that closed last weekend.
The retailer had operated 82 stores in 20 states until filing for bankruptcy in the spring. The store closings were announced earlier this summer.