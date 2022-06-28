ATTLEBORO — Five turtles were found dead at South Attleboro Veterans Memorial Playground on Monday.
Four were on a sidewalk near the dock at Lees Pond and one was near a memorial stone just off of Route 1.
Katelyn Stockinger, who lives near the playground was walking her dogs when she came upon them, she said.
She couldn’t get too close to them because her dogs were very curious, but she said one of them had a cracked shell.
The turtles near Lees Pond were about the sized of a man’s fist, she said. The other was a big snapping turtle found on its back next to the memorial stone.
Stockinger said that turtle had a badly cracked shell and damage to its stomach. She was so upset by the sights that she posted her findings in the Everything Attleboro Facebook group.
“I’m so disgusted that I have to make this post but ...
People in the South Attleboro Coelho MS area — whoever killed a bunch of the turtles, including the huge snapper (which is the reason I’m blaming people) and left them all over the sidewalk, please seek help,” she wrote. “Killing animals isn’t ‘cool,’ and this wasn’t for sport or to feed yourselves so spare me.”
Jacolyn Wishart Fleury was also sickened by the sight and she posted on Everything Attleboro as well.
“Very disturbing walk at Lee’s Pond this morning, these are the only photos I took as the multiple box turtles by the dock were cleaned up by another concerned citizen,” she said. “I have reported this to the police. Sick people in this world …”
Animal Control Officer Butch Keefer said he was notified by a police dispatcher about the dead turtles and responded to the scene.
By the time he arrived the four small ones had been removed by someone, but the big snapping turtle was still there, he said.
Keefer speculated the snapper may have been hit by a motor vehicle on Route 1, which is just feet away. He said someone may have then removed the turtle from the road so that it would not be continually hit.
Stockinger said she doesn’t buy Keefer’s theory.
“It’s very obvious that someone took a hammer or something else in the park and beat it,” she said.
It’s especially suspicious because of the four other dead turtles.
Stockinger said she will be looking for the bodies of the four small turtles on Tuesday night when she walks her dogs and hopes to get a closer look at what happened to them. She said they may be in a nearby wooded area.
Recreation Director Dennis Walsh said he was unaware of the situation.
He said there are security cameras in the park, but they are too far away to capture what happened to the turtles.