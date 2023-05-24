FOXBORO — Like Brigadoon, the mythical Scottish highland village that reemerges to great fanfare once every century, a half-dozen small islands rise from the waters of Neponset Reservoir each year, usually in late summer when water levels can dwindle and aquatic plant growth mushrooms.

There’s nothing enchanted about this seasonal phenomenon, however. According to Richard Lewis, treasurer of the non-profit Neponset Reservoir Restoration Committee, the phantom islands result not from falling water levels but methane gases trapped below shifting sediments. They literally push the lake bottom upwards in certain areas, sometimes as much as 2 to 4 feet.