Voters who let themselves slip into “inactive” status cause headaches for themselves, other voters and election workers, and that was the case once again during last week’s midterm/state election.
Inactive voters created some of those long lines at area polls, but that could easily have been avoided.
“The number one complaint from our perspective is that people allow themselves to become inactive by not sending their census back,” Leslie Veiga of the Attleboro election office said.
When voters are found to be inactive, they are sent to the warden/clerk to sign an affirmation stating they still live at the address that appears on the voter list, Veiga said, adding those voters must also show an ID.
Each precinct had an average of 90 such voters.
“This slows the process and puts an extra burden on all involved,” Veiga said. “We implore voters to remedy their inactive status at the elections office at least a month before voting.”
“North Attleboro had a lot of inactive voters at the polls,” election coordinator Pat Dolan said in an email. “There is always a large amount of inactive voters at the state elections and we had several people working at the inactive table, but there was a line that went three quarters of the way around the gym from late afternoon right through the supper hour.”
Election officials try to get a handle on who is active and inactive.
“We run a program in June that marks voters as inactive when they do not have a current census on file,” Dolan said.
The town’s 2022 census went out late this past year due to supply chain issues with the printer.
“We did not have as much time to send correspondence out to people that did not return the census forms as we usually do,” Dolan said. “We have already contracted with the census printer to get the forms out in the mail in January, so that people can send them back to us long before June.”
‘The same people’
When a voter is in doubt whether they are on the active voter rolls, they are urged to contact their elections office well before it’s time to cast ballots.
“Many of the same people find themselves on the inactive list on more than one occasion and know that they may be on it yet again,” Bob Lanpher, an election worker in North Attleboro, said in an email. “They could check with the office ahead of time and get things cleared up long before they vote.”
“The long line of inactive voters also caused issues for the active voters. An extra person had to be moved to the entrance to direct active voters around the inactive voter line and to their designated precinct,” Lanpher said. “Extra tables and workers had to be diverted to the activity of processing the inactive voters. Also, with the added time to process each inactive, their vehicles were taking up parking spaces for a longer time than necessary causing other voters time searching for an empty parking space.”
In Plainville, Assistant Town Clerk Cyndi Bush said there were over 250 inactive voters on Election Day.
“This was much higher than in past elections,” Bush said in an email. “Our clerks were very busy helping them fill out the necessary affirmations of current and continuous residence, and unfortunately it does slow down the voting check-in line as the inactive voters need to get back into the line for the second time.
“Some residents don’t realize the importance of returning the annual street listing each year,” Bush said of the census form. “We try to help them understand that it is used not only to maintain voting lists, but also to aid in school enrollment projections, public safety and senior citizens’ needs, and for certain privileges such as veterans benefits and proof of residency for state colleges and universities. It really benefits the entire town when the street listings are returned promptly.”
Wrentham had close to 100 inactive voters last week, at times finding themselves in a line waiting, Town Clerk Cindy Thompson said.
“We probably had maybe 30 of them for the whole day,” Foxboro Town Clerk Bob Cutler said of inactive voters. “We had long lines anyway. Inactive voters didn’t hold up any lines. We were able to process them pretty smoothly.”
Norfolk had just 12 inactive voters last week out of 3,580 residents who voted at the polls.
“Inactives are and aren’t a problem,” Town Clerk Carol Greene said via email. “Inactivating voters serves an invaluable purpose, as in when people move out of state, those other states rarely notify us, so we have no way to know they moved and registered to vote outside of Massachusetts.”
Mansfield saw many inactive voters but Town Clerk Marianne Staples took the situation in stride.
“I wouldn’t consider it a problem. It’s just part of Election Day,” she said.
Norton only had a few inactive voters, Town Clerk Lucia Longhurst said.