NORTON — A request for funding for a $8.67 million athletic complex at the high school is slated to go before the May 18 annual town meeting.
The timing and scope of the project apparently caught some officials off-guard.
School committee members this past week voted to pursue that course of action for the long-desired field upgrade for the schools and community.
The project will likely require a debt exclusion from state tax levy-limiting law Proposition 2 1/2 that would also have to pass at an election.
The project would consist of:
- An eight-lane track and synthetic turf field, with new lights, $2.8 million.
- Multi-purpose synthetic turf field, softball and baseball construction, $4.43 million.
- Synthetic turf construction in the “pit field” area, $1.08 million.
- Tennis court construction, $341,500.
The plan adopted by the school board was selected from eight options ranging up to $10.46 million.
The consensus of a fields and athletic complex study committee and school committee when the plans were unveiled late last year was to take a serious look at the option that has been selected.
“We believe it’s an extremely conservative number,” school board member Deniz Savas told selectmen Thursday of the $6.8 million plan. “It’s the low-end range of the options we were looking at.”
Key reasons many area school districts are building synthetic turf fields are that while more costly than grass fields, they last longer, can be used more regularly and cost much less to maintain.
In fact, Savas said the fields should only cost $5,000 to $10,000 a year to maintain, and that could be easily covered by rental fees.
Selectwoman Renee Deley said she was attracted to the aspect the complex could be a revenue generator by renting facilities to outside groups and leagues for practices, games and tournaments.
Some selectmen and town officials, however, were caught off guard by the proposal, and are concerned as it is coming at the same time there are plans at town meeting to ask for several million dollars for a also much-needed new town hall and community center/senior center.
“Never did I envision a project of this size,” Town Manager Michael Yunits said. “People were expecting a turf football field and track.”
Yunits said members of the town’s permanent building committee who are working on the town building projects were also taken back by the proposal.
“This is something we have been going through, for two years now we’ve been talking about this,” Savas said. “It’s not a surprise, something new.”
There is a lack of practice and game fields for high school and community programs.
The current fields are overused, sometimes water-logged, and in need of significant upgrades and expansion, school officials say.
Some are in such poor shape the MIAA won’t allow playoff games on them. The track is also not allowed to be used for tournaments because it isn’t considered regulation. The school department has had to rent fields as a result.
The complex would be located in the area where existing fields are behind and between Norton High School and Henri A. Yelle Elementary School.
The plans were funded by $20,000 approved at last spring’s town meeting and developed by consultant Gale Associates of Weymouth.
Selectmen and the building committee will be discussing the school project in the coming weeks.
