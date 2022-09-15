MANSFIELD — Some residents have questioned the town’s handling of this week’s water emergency, but many support the response.
Several residents have posted comments on social media and reached out to The Sun Chronicle criticizing steps local officials took, with a main complaint over how soon the town responded to the E. coli bacterial contamination of drinking water.
Local officials counter the situation was an unusual one that developed over the weekend, and that they promptly put an action plan in place.
From Sunday into Wednesday, residents and businesses were advised to boil water or use bottled water for drinking for themselves and pets, brushing teeth, washing dishes and utensils, and food preparation.
The boil order was lifted Wednesday afternoon after a third straight day of tests showed no contamination.
Water customers are advised to flush all faucets and water lines, including ice/water dispensers and water treatment systems. Hot water tanks might also need to be flushed. More detailed information is available at www.mansfieldma.com.
“Frankly, I’m horrified that my family drank water on Sunday morning, when it sounds like the town knew the water was not safe to drink late Saturday night,” resident Mark Vigorito said.
E. coli was found in a routine monthly sample of water collected the prior Wednesday. Town officials were notified last Friday by a laboratory the sample was positive for the presence of total coliform and E. coli bacteria. Three more water samples were taken Friday.
Town officials were informed Saturday night by the lab that one of the repeat samples was total coliform positive, E.coli absent, which constituted an E. coli Maximum Contaminant Level violation and necessitated a boil order.
“These results were returned late Saturday night. Town staff then notified MassDEP of the confirmatory testing results at that time,” Interim DPW Director Josh Reinke said in a statement. “MassDEP requires the posting, dissemination, and implementation of the emergency boil order within 24 hours, of which the Town did well before this deadline.”
“As this situation unfolded....every department was involved in meeting the needs of our residents as quickly as possible,” Town Manager Kevin Dumas said in an email. “There was a lot happening within a very short period of time. It was very dynamic.”
By mid-day Sunday, the town had gotten out word of the crisis through several avenues, including its website, social media, town signs, local cable TV, emergency alerts to residents’ cellphones, and media press releases.
Beginning Sunday afternoon, residents began picking up free cases of bottled water at a distribution station set up in the DPW parking lot.
Firefighters on Monday distributed water to senior citizens living at the Bicentennial Court, Park Court and Cedar Court complexes operated by the town housing authority, said Fire Chief Justin Desrosiers, the town’s emergency management director.
Joann May said she was upset with the town’s response, noting her mother lives in Bicentennial Court.
“No one from the town made sure that they all knew about the situation. No one from the town or the Housing Authority made sure that any of them had bottled water” Sunday, May said in an email. “My sister went to the handout station and was able to get a case of water for herself and for my mother. She asked what they planned to do for the senior apartment complexes and was told they would take care of it (Monday). How is that acceptable?”
‘Completely unacceptable’
She added that she and her sister brought cases of bottled water to residents in her mother’s building.
May acknowledged firefighters brought bottled water to residents Monday.
“Considering the town knew (earlier) there was a problem, their most vulnerable population should have been taken care of first,” May said. “Their response (or lack thereof) is completely unacceptable.”
“When our Fire Chief was in touch with the Director of Mansfield Housing at 6:30 pm (Sunday) to let her know that the residents would be receiving an 8:00 am delivery of free water (Monday) at their homes, she seemed to already be aware of the boil water notice,” Dumas said. “She was grateful for the delivery and asked what her staff could do to assist.
“Prior to the Chief reaching out directly to the MHA Director, the Town was making several efforts to reach residents and provide directions on how to obtain safe drinking water.”
There was also “door-to-door delivery of messaging to restaurants, and many employees were manning the phones to respond to resident concerns,” Dumas said. “Our Library and Council on Aging used their member lists to do outreach to continue every possible effort to reach residents to notify them of the situation.
“Within just a few short hours there was an enormous supply of bottled water available to residents with a back-up supply on the way for (Monday) and the days to come,” Dumas said. “Additionally, our staff delivered water to any shut-ins who called in need of water” Sunday and during the week.
The station, staffed by firefighters and Emergency Management Agency personnel, handed out several thousand cases.
While some residents on social media criticized the town for running out of bottled water for a short while at the station Sunday before another shipment arrived, town officials say nobody went away empty-handed.
“The monumental task from testing result notification to deployment of water to those in need ... was astounding,” Dumas said. “I was proud to witness the talent and skill of the employees of the Town of Mansfield to meet the needs of our residents during this water emergency.”
Besides households, many local businesses were impacted, including restaurants, pizza parlors and donut shops, some of which closed.
The water situation led to several changes at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, which hosted a concert Tuesday night.
Water officials added more chlorine at the treatment plants to clear up any contamination, the source of which Reinke said hasn’t been found yet.