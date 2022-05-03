If the past two years of pandemic life have proven anything to Bay Staters, it’s the value of New England’s public lands.
In March 2021, state Rep. Ruth Balser, D-Newton, proposed a bill to conserve and protect the region’s natural beauty from development.
“Who didn’t spend a lot of time walking in conservation land during COVID?” she asked.
The bill, which Balser hopes will keep Massachusetts public lands from dwindling even further, has finally shown signs of life, winning unanimous initial approval from the Senate on April 14 after being stuck in deliberation for more than a year. It has the backing of three area lawmakers.
“The goal of the bill is to protect our parklands,” Balser said.
By strengthening Article 97 of the Massachusetts Constitution, the bill would effectively ensure no net loss of public parkland. If the state attempts to use existing public lands for development or other projects, it would be required to replace it with unused land elsewhere.
Balser noted that this land must be of “equal environmental value.”
In addition, the bill lengthens the process the state must go through to re-appropriate public land. This includes heightened analysis of other options before transferring the use of the land, as well as a vote of approval from two-thirds of the Legislature.
Balser acknowledged the adverse effects the bill may have on the ongoing housing crisis intensified by the pandemic.
“Protecting conservation land means restricting options,” she said.
With populations rising and land growing scarce, balancing conservation with housing needs has become a more difficult task than ever, not to mention the climate crisis that threatens the entire world.
Faced with all these issues, Balser believes the public lands bill can be used as a “tool to handle the climate crisis.”
Preserving public lands is an important step toward this goal, as they can be used to absorb carbon and sustain natural biodiversity.
With the bill finally moving along through the Legislature, it’s gained traction among local lawmakers. State Rep. James Hawkins, D-Attleboro, has signed on to the legislation, calling it “a good victory” for conservation.
Hawkins said there isn’t much public land in his area of the state to begin with, and the land that is there looks like it’s disappearing all too quickly. “I’m in my 70s, and I’ve watched what I thought would never happen, happen,” he said. “Once it’s gone, it’s gone.”
Hawkins echoed Balser’s sense of urgency in passing effective conservation legislation. By preserving public lands, he said, we can shield local communities from flooding and other natural dangers, and at the same time protect “the air we breathe.”
State Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, is also optimistic about the bill.
“At this point in time, especially in our neck of the woods, there isn’t a lot of space left,” he said, adding he would like to see more public lands protected from development and preserved for future generations.
Scanlon said that despite difficulties in meeting housing needs, Bay Staters’ right to clean air and water, as well as the aesthetic beauty of New England, are of the utmost importance.
“From Pittsfield to Provincetown, it’s a beautiful area that our ancestors came here to preserve,” he said.
Across the aisle, state Rep. Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield, advocated for the continuation of a Patrick administration-era policy that required developed land to be swapped with land of equal or greater value.
“Rather than another law being passed, it makes sense to me we continue that policy,” he said.
Barrows also spoke on the purchase of Camp Edith Read from the Girl Scouts in 2017, which will be conserved as public land, as well as how the “no net loss” stipulation helped develop land in Foxboro along Route 140 for a fire/rescue facility, which “added more land to conservation than they received.”
“I am extremely proud of the conservation committees in my three communities and the work they do to preserve and protect this precious resource,” Barrows said. “They all continually look for opportunities to add additional land to the conservation land rolls.”
The measure is undergoing technical review in the House, which passed an amended version last year. It requires another round of approvals in both branches by July 31 before it could go to Gov. Charlie Baker for his signature.