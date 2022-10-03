Mass state police cruiser
FOXBORO -- One of the six people injured in a serious single-vehicle crash over the weekend on Interstate 95 has died.

The victim, Henry Augustin, 23, of Somerville, a passenger in the 2009 Ford Expedition, died after being taken to Boston Medical Center after the Sunday morning crash, state police said Monday.

