ATTLEBORO -- A Somerville man arrested in a raid last year on Hope Street in which police say they found a stolen handgun has been sentenced to six months in jail.
Jamal R. Escobar, 28, was sentenced Thursday in Attleboro District Court after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of a handgun.
The sentence was concurrent with a two-year jail term Escobar is currently serving on charges related to a chase with Somerville police last July in which he struck a police cruiser.
He was arrested at 52 Hope St. in Attleboro on Aug. 25 by state police assigned to the Middlesex County district attorney’s office.
Police traced Escobar to the house through his cellphone and reported finding a loaded 9 mm handgun above a ceiling tile in a basement bedroom where he was staying.
The gun was reported stolen in Cambridge in August 2019.
As a result of his plea, prosecutors dismissed two related charges including receiving stolen property.
Escobar was under investigation by Somerville police for allegedly distributing marijuana but was not charged.
In a jury trial in Somerville District Court in March, he was found guilty of ramming an unmarked police cruiser July 30 while fleeing police, according to court records.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.