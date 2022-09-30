SEEKONK -- The son of 66-year-old local man found fatally shot in his Greenbriar Village apartment last year and another man have been indicted on murder charges, authorities said Friday.
Joseph “JD” Housley II and Christopher Heron, both 21 and from Rehoboth, are in custody on unrelated charges and may be arraigned on the murder charges on Oct. 18 in Fall River Superior Court.
A Bristol County grand jury handed up indictments against the two men on Thursday charging them with murder and unlawfully carrying a firearm, Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said Friday.
Joseph Housley, 66, was found July 6, 2021 shot in his apartment at 101 Forsythe Circle and was later pronounced dead, authorities said.
Police and fire officials were called to the apartment just before 10 p.m. for possible gunshots in the area.
An extensive 15-month-long investigation into the previously unsolved homicide was coordinated and presented to the grand jury by Assistant District Attorney Shawn Guilderson, Miliote said.
The investigation was conducted by state police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office and Seekonk and Rehoboth police.
“I want to commend the investigators from my office, Seekonk police, Rehoboth police and state police for their combined efforts in investigating this complex case,” Quin said in a statement.
“Their tireless work for the past 15 months led to this indictment. We now look forward to prosecuting this case in court,” Quinn said.
Authorities released no motive or disclosed what evidence led to the charges against the suspects.
No further information regarding the facts of the murder case can be released until both defendants are arraigned in court, according Miliote.
“I would like to thank DA Quinn, Assistant District Attorney Guilderson, the Massachusetts State Police unit assigned to the DA’s office, and the Rehoboth and Seekonk police detectives divisions for their relentless pursuit of justice for the victim of this heinous crime and his family,” Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella said in a statement.
Both defendants have been in custody since last fall on unrelated weapons and drugs charges. They are due in Fall River Superior Court for pretrial hearings and may be arraigned on the new charges at that time, Miliote said.
Housely II is being held without bail as a dangerous person related to a 2021 case where he faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession with intent to distribute a class C drug, trafficking over 50 pounds of marijuana, trafficking methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of an illegal firearm.
Heron is being held without bail as a dangerous person related to a 2021 case where he is charged in Superior Court with unlawful possession of a high capacity firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, trafficking a class B drug, and two counts of possession with intent to distribute a class C drug.
