SEEKONK -- The son of 66-year-old local man found fatally shot in his Greenbriar Village apartment last year and another man have been indicted on murder charges, authorities said Friday.

Joseph “JD” Housley II and Christopher Heron, both 21 and from Rehoboth, are in custody on unrelated charges and may be arraigned on the murder charges on Oct. 18 in Fall River Superior Court.

