ATTLEBORO -- The South Attleboro train station will be closed until further notice due to concerns over the deteriorating structural conditions of the pedestrian overpass, the MBTA announced.
The station was closed Friday, catching some passengers unaware.
Conditions at the station on the Providence/Stoughton line have been a concern for awhile. A virtual public meeting had already been planned to discuss planned improvements to the dilapidated commuter rail station on Newport Avenue prior to the stop's closure.
That meeting will held online via Zoom at 6 p.m. on March 4.
Once complete, the newly-modernized station will be fully accessible, providing better bus and pedestrian connections, according to a flyer published by the MBTA announcing the meeting.
Besides the bridge, which connects the west lot to the platforms, improvements include new platforms for level boarding, elevators and three new bus bays to support service between Attleboro, Taunton and parts of Rhode Island.
In addition, the Collins Street ramp and sidewalk will be reconstructed and improvements to the parking lot and walkways will be made, including relocated accessible parking spots and a new pathway connecting the inbound platform to the surrounding neighborhoods.
About a year ago the work was projected to cost between $30 and $40 million.
At the time, state officials assured commuters the pedestrian overpass was safe although it looked anything but safe.
Instructions on how to participate will be posted ahead of the meeting on the project website under ‘Upcoming Events’ at www.MBTA.com/SoAttleboroStation.
Members of the public will be able to email the MBTA at SoAttleboroStation@mbta.com.
