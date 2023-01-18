ATTLEBORO — The design for the South Attleboro MBTA commuter rail station is complete, but construction will not be starting anytime soon because funding has yet to be approved.
Construction had been slated to start last fall.
MBTA spokesperson Lisa Battiston said it’s hoped that funding will be approved soon.
“The South Attleboro Accessibility Improvements project is fully designed, but currently pending construction funding,” she said in an email to The Sun Chronicle. “The project has requested construction funding in the next MBTA Capital Investment Plan and more details will be available in spring 2023.”
The entire project is expected to cost upward of $65 million, according to state Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro.
Hawkins said he’s optimistic about progress on the project with Gov. Maura Healey taking charge in Boston. Healey, Hawkins said, backs the project.
“When Maura Healey was here she committed to this and she meant it,” he said.
Hawkins said he expects funding to be approved in fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1.
“This is coming pretty quickly,” he said.
The station has been closed for nearly two years, which has been a major inconvenience for many, especially those that live in North Attleboro, Hawkins said.
Residents of that town, he said, simply got on Route 1A and they were quickly at the station.
Meanwhile, parking problems are developing in Attleboro’s downtown MBTA lot, according to people who have complained to The Sun Chronicle.
With the coronavirus lockdown over and workers returning to their jobs in Boston, the Attleboro station lot has become rather crowded.
And some of that is because of the closure of the South Attleboro station.
South Attleboro was shut on Feb. 26, 2021 because the pedestrian overpass had badly deteriorated, causing safety concerns.
“Inspections indicated that the overpass required full replacement,” a news release said at the time.
Work to be performed at the South Attleboro stop includes the following:
— A new pedestrian bridge connecting the west lot to commuter rail platforms.
— Reconstruction of the Collins Street ramp and sidewalk.
— Two new accessible train platforms for level boarding.
— Improvements to the parking lot and walkways, including relocated accessible parking spots and a new emergency path connecting the inbound platform to the surrounding neighborhoods.
— A consolidated bus bay for service to Attleboro, Taunton, and Rhode Island.
The MBTA said the improvements will provide safer and more reliable service, improve accessibility for riders and reduce maintenance costs.
Demolition work needs to be done before construction can begin.
Some Attleboro-area MBTA users could soon find relief for their parking woes with the opening of the Pawtucket-Central Falls MBTA station, minutes from South Attleboro. The station, in downtown Pawtucket at the Central Falls line, is scheduled to open Monday.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
