ATTLEBORO -- A South Attleboro gas station was reported robbed at gunpoint by two men early Monday morning.
The robbery was reported about 3:50 a.m. at Irving Gas, 466 Washington St., in a 911 call from a gas station employee, Police Chief Kyle Heagney said.
The suspects entered the store and went to the cash register, Heagney said.
"They displayed the firearm and advised the clerk to give them the money," Heagney said. "He gave them cash."
The men also were reported to have swiped Newport cigarettes, a lighter tray, and rolling papers.
One suspect is described as Hispanic and wearing gray sweatpants and a black hoodie sweatshirt.
The other suspect is described as a Black man wearing all black with a black ski mask and brown Timberland boots.
The men fled on foot toward Newport Avenue, southbound, and then got into a vehicle, Heagney said.
The gas station is not far from Interstate 95.